We chose to sail on the Nieuw Statendam because we had sailed on this ship before and enjoyed it very much. I do not know what has happened to Holland America and this ship it was totally different from when we were last on this ship and also sailing with Holland. Our last cruise with them was June 2021.
First, upon arriving at the airport we had their airport to ship transfers. The older ...
This was our first Pinnacle class ship and we were thoroughly impressed with most every aspect of the ship. For this cruise it was myself and DW along with my 81 year old Mom who sailed in a solo cabin.
Embarkation:
A very quick embarkation as Mom needed wheelchair assistance. We were speedily taken to a separate table where the necessities were taken care of and then escorted upstairs at ...
Dining: The Pinnacle Grill was amazing but books up quickly. The dining room and Lido buffet have very good food but lack variety. Early dining was at 5 PM which is a bit too early IMO. The service at both the dining room and buffet was excellent. Drinks served in the dining room were half the size of drinks served at bars. Dining room etiquette was not enforced, and we had to watch people in ...
We chose the Rotterdam 7 looking for a relaxing explore of the Caribbean! Here’s some information I think is valuable for others!
Cons:
- This ship seems more rocky than most. I was sea sick and lots of others including the crew were too! They can’t control the weather, but the Rotterdam seems a bit more rocky in winds than other boats.
- The Ft Lauderdale cruise port is a mess. Will ...
We have cruised each winter on Celebrity and looked for a change. We are not mad about their new E class ships. Rotterdam is beautiful, elegant , modern ! Cabins are spacious and top class. Ship is gorgeous all round. Food is above average. Beats X in our opinion. Customer service is poor. When you have a complaint or concern they do get back to you, but they are like robots. They never resolve ...
Back to Back this and Dec. 22. Historical Mexican itinerary. Unfortunately had to miss Rosalina due to winds. A great deal of tendering ports which for many, would be the draw back. As usual great food, and staff exceptional. The combo mix bar for trivia and football days does not work well together. Trivia very well attended. Ship definitely showing its age in many places, but still is ...
We love Holland America. This cruise was to use some cruise day credits we "earned" by having Covid on our HAL South American cruise in March2023. Embarkation and debarkation in Ft. Lauderdale went very well. Seems that staff there have greatly improved. Since there were to be 4 port days out of 7 trip days, we did not do HIA, knew we didn't want all the drinks or need the intenet. We choose ...
This was my first cruise, so what do I know? Probably not much! But I was pretty resistant to the idea of cruising and actually had a really good time due to the Eurodam being a well run ship. I got the cruise for free as a match from my Caesar's diamond status. I received an inside room and upgraded to a verandah room for $300 per person. Was it worth it? Probably. We didn't use the ...
We were on this ship, same itinerary last year for 7 day cruise. This year 11 day cruise, per day price was double, like all else in our world now. Ship has been kept up very nicely, very clean, all worked well. We had mid-ship veranda. Very nice comfortable room, bed very good. Bathroom small but worked well for us. Nice slate floor and large shower. Bigger people would have trouble with toilet ...
The Nieuw Statendam just came out of dry dock, so this was an opportunity to see what a newish ship was like as well as a transatlantic; the holiday time sailing was an added bonus. The dates allowed us to spend some time in Rome before departure, so we were able to do a land cruise. Returning to FLL helped minimize flight costs.
The food was overall very good; Club Orange dining room service ...