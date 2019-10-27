Review for Rotterdam to Transatlantic

This is a new ship, so there is still plenty to adjust… Also, staff has been off for quite a while and needs to get back into rythm. There does not seem to be enough supervision of staff. Just to give you and idea: We check our on-board statement every day and we keep on being overcharged, or charged for things we did not do or consume. Somehow the mistakes are never in our favor. ...