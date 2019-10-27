  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

8:10 all closed, should have closed at 9
Huge balcony in our room which incredible vistas!
zuiderdam balcony
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
299 reviews

1-10 of 299 Holland America Line Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Excellent Trans Atlantic cruise

Review for Rotterdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
wtgraves
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our ports were the Azores (actually really liked these two ports, had zero expectations for them and they turned out so well, took Viator tours) Cherbourg, Brugges, and Amsterdam. All were excellent, many different excursions available and we were able to see the Keukenhoff at the peak of tulip season so this was amazing timing. We took a ship, HA, tour to Ypres, WW I cemeteries and an excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Ships are having a tough time

Review for Eurodam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Walker lady
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Love crossings. But, hate masks. Also, many cabin issues (toilet overflowed, shower flooded bathroom, water from shower saturated carpet outside door, etc). Were given $200 room credit but on next to last day and had to spend onboard. Crew, as always, was amazing. Of everyone I encountered, only one clerk in the shops could stand a better attitude. EVERYONE else was helpful. Lido personnel ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Trans-Atlantic Crossing 2021

Review for Eurodam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JudithAbbott
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The passengers on this cruise seemed to fall into two broad categories: people who were using credits from cruises cancelled during Covid and people who just aren't willing to fly. I fell into the first category. I enjoy just being on the ocean, sailing somewhere, anywhere. What's there not to like? The people in the second category did not expand on the reasons why they spent 2 weeks making a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Rotterdam Maiden Voyage Amsterdam Fort Lauderdale

Review for Rotterdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
HAL Oldie
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a new ship, so there is still plenty to adjust… Also, staff has been off for quite a while and needs to get back into rythm. There does not seem to be enough supervision of staff. Just to give you and idea: We check our on-board statement every day and we keep on being overcharged, or charged for things we did not do or consume. Somehow the mistakes are never in our favor. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Beautiful Ship and Excellent Crew

Review for Rotterdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
recruiter 28
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were so happy to be on this Transatlantic cruise from Amsterdam to Ft. Lauderdale. It was the first ocean crossing for this new ship. The ship is beautiful and with only 909 passengers, we were pampered by the attentive staff. Weather prohibited stops at Brugges and the Azores so we had 9 full days of sea time. It was relaxing and we enjoyed every minute. The food was plenty as were the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Disappointed

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rcl cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Disappointing 13 day cruise. Pro: clean ship, accommodating staff, friendly interesting captain. Con: Very few activities. Sea days were particularly boring. Lack lustre cruise director. Food and entertainment were not at all up to par. Limited options and repeated offerings in dining room and Lido buffet. Little fresh fruit and berries. Got worse as days went by. None left half way ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Enjoyable Trans-Atlantic

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Ms. Mariner
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We flew into Rome from Miami, arriving October 31, and were efficiently whisked to the cruise port at Civitavecchia where the Koningsdam awaited. The 45 minute bus ride was uneventful and I tried to stay awake to enjoy the passing scenery. Our boarding was fast and we found the HA personnel - here and at the airport - kind and helpful. My husband and I were traveling with another couple and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Hits and misses

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Transatlantic Kid 2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our third HA cruise, and probably the last. Entertainment during the day was non existant. Main Stage acts were poor apart from female impressionist. The smell of smoking in the Casino and deck 9 was overpowering. This is now a deal breaker for us. Lido buffet food was cold and laid out all over the place. The meat on offer was very poor quality. Dining room was an unmitigated disaster, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Large or Standard Interior Stateroom

Nothing Special

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
deannadoyle
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise based on timing. We’d been in Italy for 7 weeks and thought it would be a nice way home. It had been a while since cruising and I can compare to Disney, Celebrity, MSC and Carnival. Food, service and ship: Celebrity1, Disney 2, HOLLAND 3, Carnival 4, MSC 5 Shows: Disney1, Celebrity2, Carnival3, MSc4, HOLLAND 5 In general, the room was nice, we had a stern cabin. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Transatlantic Boredom!

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JaneRichard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th Transatlantic cruise and by fare the worst as far as entertainment. We booked this cruise for the musical venues. Lincoln Center on other ships was usually great. However, on this ship the selection of music wasn’t to our liking and they repeated them over and over during the 14 day cruise. We have no complaints about how they played though. BB King was quite good albeit a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Transatlantic Cruise Reviews for Holland America Line Ships
