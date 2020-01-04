  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line Sydney (Australia) Cruise Reviews

The balcony approaching Juneau from the Aft corner balcony of the Eurodam Neptune Suite.
Sunset as we leave Sitka Alaska from our balcony on the Eurodam located corner Aft of the ship.
Departing Hubbard Glacier the view from our balcony on the Eurodam Neptune Suite
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
201 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 201 Holland America Line Sydney (Australia) Cruise Reviews

Almost our last cruise before Covid

Review for Noordam to South Pacific

User Avatar
Bellair
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A wonderful itinerary covering Melanesia, sailing out of White Bay Cruise Port Sydney & under the bridge. Some of the best unspoilt islands visited. Including Vanuatu - New Caledonia - Australia The video featuring a ship tour & facilities on board. More posted on my youtube Bellaircruise channel. We have been enjoying Holland America for many years travelling the world on various ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Traveled with disabled person

A Huge Disappointmemnt

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Stephrharris
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had heard good things about Holland America and it was going to places we wanted to visit. We have been on many cruises before always using Cunard, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean in the past without criticism. However, from the moment we boarded we were disappointed. The ship looked very tired. Our stateroom had a balcony and we had paid a lot of money for it. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Terrible experience - Money taken from my account on return from cruise

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
alfiebarney
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

What was meant to be a holiday of a lifetime was spoilt by choosing Holland America as our cruise line. We were on a 15 night cruise starting from Sydney on February 26th. Although this ship was refurb the only changes to the cabins was the television on the wall. The bathrooms are very tired and our friends whose cabin was next door had the enamel peeling off the bath. On return from our ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Never again

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Bellsallino
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary was good. A place we had never been before and very much wanted to see. We Hadn't been with HAL before but will never go with them again. Extortionate drinks prices, happy hour lasted 15 minutes in BB kings. Entertainment rubbish other than BBkings. Food luke warm, not much choice for vegetarians, lots of pasta and pizza and salad. They were proud of the fact they would make you some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Amazing cruise of New Zealand

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
draftxhorselover
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

14 days on the newly renovated Noordam and felt thoroughly pampered every day. From the outstanding service of the room attendants to the doting Main Dining room staff ( we had a fixed 8pm seating and loved it!) this was a fabulous cruise. Turned out to be the retirement cruise of our HAL Captain John Scott so there we’re lots of unique touches and events to commemorate the event. The casino ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Excellent and relaxing cruise

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Antechinus
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We heard that Holland America has a more mature passenger crowd and fewer kids. The activities are geared towards a more mature clientele, but there is still a kids club and swimming pool for the few kids who were on the cruise, but no water slides, etc. Holland America really went the extra mile to keep the guests happy. One of the sightseeing destinations On the itinerary was a morning of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

One of the best

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
sojourner 28
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were very hesitate to go on this cruise after reading posts on this site. I am a 4 star mariner and was extremely surprised that the bad reviews were way out of line. This fall we sailed the Nieuv Statedam and in January took the Noordam around Australia and found the Noordam much better in almost all categories. The ship is not tired or in need of major upgrades. The crew was probably the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Great family holiday

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Expatcat
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise for the number of port stops and we weren’t disappointed! We got a great feel for New Zealand. We travelled with children between 7-14 and they all had a great time. Kids clubs were entertaining and staff were wonderful with them. Although decor was a little dated, cabins were a great size and layout. Balconies were spacious. The new flat screen TVs with on-demand movies were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Traveled with children

Disembarkation was relatively painless

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Narelle'stoyboy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise on the basis of previous happy cruises with HAL, a total of some eighty (80) days on Volendam x 2 , Westerdam and Konigsdam. The service, entertainment, and especially the food on those cruises were pivotal factors in selecting Noordam. We are bitterly disappointed in the Noordam cruise and it’s invisible on board management. I shall be writing to HAL CEO, Stein Kruse seeking ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Traveled with children

Good overall, but overdoing things the first few days

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
monalisa115
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation port in Sydney is White Bay, not as convenient as Circular Quay, and not at all scenic, being a commercial port. The day before embarkation we received an email advising us not to arrive before one. It would have been much better for planning had the email arrived earlier. We arrived shortly after one and embarkation was fairly smooth; our cabin was also ready. Buffet: For the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Find a cruise

