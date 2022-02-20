Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

I am writing this from our cabin on our last day of this cruise. All ports were stopped at in the order on the schedule. Not one drop of rain while in port. Was told by the staff who stand and direct people to the ship that there were 936 passengers. It was so evident in no lines to check in, get on the ship, get off the ship at each port, RARELY shared an elevator with anyone even going ...