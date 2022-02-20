  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

8:10 all closed, should have closed at 9
Huge balcony in our room which incredible vistas!
zuiderdam balcony
3.9
Average
717 reviews

1-10 of 717 Holland America Line Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Staff annoying for the most part...food not bad...Everything clean

Review for Eurodam to Caribbean - Southern

Queenie815
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cabin steward was great and our dining room waiters are great but the pool attendants and buffet attendants left a lot to be desired. The main problem that we encounter with Holland American is that there are pool chair hogs with chairs being blocked out and no attendant is interested in sorting this out.. On one afternoon I counted 222 chairs across from us that never had anyone in them ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Nieuw Amsterdam S. Carib - March 27 to April 6

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

Bethany Beach
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I am writing this from our cabin on our last day of this cruise. All ports were stopped at in the order on the schedule. Not one drop of rain while in port. Was told by the staff who stand and direct people to the ship that there were 936 passengers. It was so evident in no lines to check in, get on the ship, get off the ship at each port, RARELY shared an elevator with anyone even going ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

First time on Holland America and Caribbean, SQ10005 Neptune Suite

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

sfgenato
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is beautiful and service is very good. I give it only three out of five because of the challenges of sailing during the pandemic, and because we were disappointed in the suite. We booked a Neptune Suite because we wanted a larger balcony with chaise lounge chairs and table and chairs, but ended up with a SQ category with tiny balcony (the chairs provided didn't even fit on the balcony ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Neptune Spa Suite with Verandah

Paid a lot and not getting what was promised

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

Sweetyfeet
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I love this cruise line. We come on this line to relax and enjoy our cabana for the week. We decided to take this trip because, due to the pandemic, we have been working very hard without a break. I made for an upgrade to a suite and bought the Club Orange package. Well, I am not getting what I paid for. First, even with my boarding pass stating priority boarding, since I am a 2 star Mariner ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Neptune Suite with Verandah

New Ship & Disappointed

Review for Rotterdam to Caribbean - Southern

Roz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first time on a new ship and I had high expectations. You would think HAL would want to put their best foot forward. The ship is beautiful, but the service, other than the cabin stewards, was subpar. The dining room was ridiculous. Order toast and you may or may not get it. If you do get your toast, don't expect butter or jelly. No salt and pepper, and if there are grinders on ...
Sail Date: March 2022

beautiful ship not ready for prime time

Review for Rotterdam to Caribbean - Southern

pswise31087
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

long time HAL fan in spite of policy against folding bikes on board. finishing a FULL trip, very crowded ship. Dining room remains excellent, staterooms are significantly smaller, bar service is slow to non existent, and other services are sketchy at best. long lines everywhere, staff seem to be trying to figure everything out for the first time. This is a lovely boat with great potential, but ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Brand New Ship and nothing like the old Holland America

Review for Rotterdam to Caribbean - Southern

UNTIEDAIRE
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We always liked Holland America for great lectures, entertainment and classes. This ship had very little if any of the previous. They no longer use any paper so everything is dependent on an app or a hand held device. We carried on two bottles of wine for cabin use and were charged $0 for the privilege. We were charged for two specialty dinners at the Italian restaurant and had never been to ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Amazing Trip

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

MEDIAGIRL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 3rd sailing on Holland America but the 1st time I had a Casino package. The ship was beautiful, staterooms clean and well laid out. I at in the Lido most of the time. The food is very good especially the Asian section. Fresh stir fry to your specifications. The lamb curry was amazing. Activities were plentiful. There is plenty of music as well as planned activities. The ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Southern Caribbean on the Nieuw Statendam 3-16-22

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Caribbean - Southern

StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a long, 'log style' review. If you just want the summary, scroll to the bottom. Nieuw Statendam, March 16, 2022, 11 night Wednesday March 16 – Embarkation day. Due to a medical emergency on the previous sailing, we were notified the Nieuw Statendam would be delayed in arriving to Port Everglades and to please not arrive before 2:00 PM to board. With that information we delayed ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

First time with Holland America- won't be our last.

Review for Rotterdam to Caribbean - Southern

peter concannon
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

As teachers we chose this cruise because it aligned with school vacation week, and we wanted to try a new ship. We were not disappointed. Beautiful ship, lovely art work, pristine common areas. Embarkation was a breeze (the ship was at half capacity) and our cabin, Vista suite 6110 was ready when we boarded (12:30). Our cabin steward Raka, was both attentive and unobtrusive. He was like ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Holland America Line Ships
