Holland America Line Seattle Cruise Reviews

8:10 all closed, should have closed at 9
Huge balcony in our room which incredible vistas!
zuiderdam balcony
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
769 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 769 Holland America Line Seattle Cruise Reviews

Wow...Wow...Wow. Such a great experience on our first HAL cruise to Alaska!

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
SRQtravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise a while back, hoping that Covid would be a distant memory. We had tried Carnival (too mess/noisy), Norwegian (Liked it a lot if only a little antiseptic) and took a shot at Holland America. Our room was lovely (Neptune Suite) with an enormous living room area, big bathroom, a dressing room for all my lady-crap and closets for days. We even had a teak dining table on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Will book again

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
one-world
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Most of the staff is very kind on a regular base. When it comes to complaints at the front desk (disputing charges for excursions we did not book and participate) staff appears to be stressed and less friendly. Food in the main restaurant was good, but spare ribs could not be cut or chewed from the bones. The navigator app did not always work when mostly needed to show room key barcode, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Frustrating

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
rsldonk
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My only real complaint was the lack of any real activity for the kids. The loft was only open 1 time per day, at 10 pm. My kids were bored because all the other stuff HAL has is more geared to seniors. I love cruising HAL for this, because it tends to be more laid back, but for this cruise it was a giant drawback. As far as entertainment, Carlos was a superstar. The various gameshows and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Traveled with children

Pleasant cruise but some concerns

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
xdcr
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I originally booked a class I inside. As sailing approached Emails with upgrades started appearing. Each one lowered the upgrade price and the final was $50 to a window, $149 to a verandah and $1300 to a suite. I was placed in an outside room with a floor to ceiling window on deck 4. It was mostly obstructed by a lifeboat but the natural light was nice. Food and beverage were both better than ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Nice to be back on a cruise

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
Sharon45069
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I choose this cruise for the itinerary. We loved our suite except for the terrible bed. All of the staff on board were so happy to be back. The food was not up to Holland's standards. no cream for our coffee, very poor quality beef, The only really good meal was in Rudy's Sel de Mer and Tamarind. I do have to say that staffing is still an issue for the cruise line. This could explain some of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Neptune Deluxe Veranda Suite

Great Ship...unsettling ride

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
malibu51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I had recently taken a cruise up the coast of California on the Celebrity Summit. It appeared that they had cut corners on food, cabin fitness, staffing and all aspects of the experience. More cost, much less given. Not so for the Eurodam !. Fabulous service, amazing food and variety, great logistics for embarkation and debarkation. (word to the wise, if check in begins at noon, come two hours ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Back On The Seas

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Mustering up again
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it was coming at a time when we were both fully vaccinated and Holland Lines had implemented required Covid tests for all of those fully vaccinated two days prior to sailing. It alleviated our fears of being on a cruise ship during a pandemic, and almost made us feel like we were being better protected there than in our hometown, where the vaccination rate is growing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Relaxing Alaskan Start-up Cruise

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Alaska

User Avatar
RGEDad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Really enjoyed the cruise. Being out and about on the ship, feeling the ship as it rocked and rolled with the seas, dining in the various facilities, seeing the Alaskan sights and sounds. All in all - it was a great re-start for the cruising. ❖Boarding was extremely quick and efficient. First station reviewed the passports, vaccinations, & test results, then security scan, then Face scan ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Great Ship and Crew

Review for Eurodam to Alaska

User Avatar
Beach Basket
10+ Cruises

This was the second sailing out of Greece after an 18 month shutdown, so we decided to jump on board. The ship is beautifully maintained with great venues. We especially enjoyed the BB King Blues Club with the BB King All Star Band. This band could play anything. Each night was a different theme like Mo Town, Pop, Rock N Roll and so on. We did stop by the Bill Board on Broadway and enjoyed the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Great Welcome Back to Cruising

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Alaska

User Avatar
AncientWanderer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First a little background. We have cruised many times and sail with various mainstream cruise lines, although Holland America has come to be our favorite. We were really missing being at sea and were excited when we heard that Holland America would resume sailing in Alaska. Of course, we were also nervous about mask and test requirements and just in general nervous about getting out there ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

