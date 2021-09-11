We booked this cruise a while back, hoping that Covid would be a distant memory. We had tried Carnival (too mess/noisy), Norwegian (Liked it a lot if only a little antiseptic) and took a shot at Holland America. Our room was lovely (Neptune Suite) with an enormous living room area, big bathroom, a dressing room for all my lady-crap and closets for days. We even had a teak dining table on the ...
Most of the staff is very kind on a regular base. When it comes to complaints at the front desk (disputing charges for excursions we did not book and participate) staff appears to be stressed and less friendly.
Food in the main restaurant was good, but spare ribs could not be cut or chewed from the bones.
The navigator app did not always work when mostly needed to show room key barcode, ...
My only real complaint was the lack of any real activity for the kids. The loft was only open 1 time per day, at 10 pm. My kids were bored because all the other stuff HAL has is more geared to seniors. I love cruising HAL for this, because it tends to be more laid back, but for this cruise it was a giant drawback. As far as entertainment, Carlos was a superstar. The various gameshows and ...
I originally booked a class I inside. As sailing approached Emails with upgrades started appearing. Each one lowered the upgrade price and the final was $50 to a window, $149 to a verandah and $1300 to a suite. I was placed in an outside room with a floor to ceiling window on deck 4. It was mostly obstructed by a lifeboat but the natural light was nice.
Food and beverage were both better than ...
I choose this cruise for the itinerary. We loved our suite except for the terrible bed.
All of the staff on board were so happy to be back. The food was not up to Holland's standards. no cream for our coffee, very poor quality beef, The only really good meal was in Rudy's Sel de Mer and Tamarind. I do have to say that staffing is still an issue for the cruise line. This could explain some of ...
I had recently taken a cruise up the coast of California on the Celebrity Summit. It appeared that they had cut corners on food, cabin fitness, staffing and all aspects of the experience. More cost, much less given. Not so for the Eurodam !. Fabulous service, amazing food and variety, great logistics for embarkation and debarkation. (word to the wise, if check in begins at noon, come two hours ...
We chose this cruise because it was coming at a time when we were both fully vaccinated and Holland Lines had implemented required Covid tests for all of those fully vaccinated two days prior to sailing. It alleviated our fears of being on a cruise ship during a pandemic, and almost made us feel like we were being better protected there than in our hometown, where the vaccination rate is growing ...
Really enjoyed the cruise. Being out and about on the ship, feeling the ship as it rocked and rolled with the seas, dining in the various facilities, seeing the Alaskan sights and sounds.
All in all - it was a great re-start for the cruising.
❖Boarding was extremely quick and efficient. First station reviewed the passports, vaccinations, & test results, then security scan, then Face scan ...
This was the second sailing out of Greece after an 18 month shutdown, so we decided to jump on board. The ship is beautifully maintained with great venues. We especially enjoyed the BB King Blues Club with the BB King All Star Band. This band could play anything. Each night was a different theme like Mo Town, Pop, Rock N Roll and so on. We did stop by the Bill Board on Broadway and enjoyed the ...
First a little background. We have cruised many times and sail with various mainstream cruise lines, although Holland America has come to be our favorite. We were really missing being at sea and were excited when we heard that Holland America would resume sailing in Alaska. Of course, we were also nervous about mask and test requirements and just in general nervous about getting out there ...