Holland America Line Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

The balcony approaching Juneau from the Aft corner balcony of the Eurodam Neptune Suite.
Sunset as we leave Sitka Alaska from our balcony on the Eurodam located corner Aft of the ship.
Departing Hubbard Glacier the view from our balcony on the Eurodam Neptune Suite
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
396 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 396 Holland America Line Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Closed Buffet, Restaurants and Music Venues

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Schlinger
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me start by saying that the Nieuw Statendam is a beautiful ship with beautiful cabins and lovely employees. Unfortunately, that's about it as far as the advantages are concerned. Embarkation was badly organized in what could seem like a good organization: check people in in groups, give them group numbers and call them one after the other. And then send them all into the embarkation gateway ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

cabin 4143 avoid

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
silverserfers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we picked this cruise because of the destinations, (although we have been to all except one before) have cruised with HAL before so knew what to expect. always thought that the entertainment on board HAL was very poor but this particular one was awful. it consisted of the on board singers, dancers, piano players, bands doing what they normally do in their normal venues but on stage. one night ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Disappointed

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rcl cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Disappointing 13 day cruise. Pro: clean ship, accommodating staff, friendly interesting captain. Con: Very few activities. Sea days were particularly boring. Lack lustre cruise director. Food and entertainment were not at all up to par. Limited options and repeated offerings in dining room and Lido buffet. Little fresh fruit and berries. Got worse as days went by. None left half way ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Hits and misses

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Transatlantic Kid 2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our third HA cruise, and probably the last. Entertainment during the day was non existant. Main Stage acts were poor apart from female impressionist. The smell of smoking in the Casino and deck 9 was overpowering. This is now a deal breaker for us. Lido buffet food was cold and laid out all over the place. The meat on offer was very poor quality. Dining room was an unmitigated disaster, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Large or Standard Interior Stateroom

Enjoyable Trans-Atlantic

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Ms. Mariner
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We flew into Rome from Miami, arriving October 31, and were efficiently whisked to the cruise port at Civitavecchia where the Koningsdam awaited. The 45 minute bus ride was uneventful and I tried to stay awake to enjoy the passing scenery. Our boarding was fast and we found the HA personnel - here and at the airport - kind and helpful. My husband and I were traveling with another couple and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Transatlantic Boredom!

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JaneRichard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th Transatlantic cruise and by fare the worst as far as entertainment. We booked this cruise for the musical venues. Lincoln Center on other ships was usually great. However, on this ship the selection of music wasn’t to our liking and they repeated them over and over during the 14 day cruise. We have no complaints about how they played though. BB King was quite good albeit a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Disappointing - cabin size, ubiquitous PEANUTS, smoking in casino.

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
kaptk
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as a ticket home, in a more interesting way than a plane ride, after sailing around the Mediterranean on a Norwegian ship (Spirit). The NS is ostensibly a beautiful ship with a musical theme. I had a budget room on a repo cruise and did not expect the world. The cruise was ultimately very average and frankly mostly boring. We couldn't attend too many bars or areas due ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Nothing Special

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
deannadoyle
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise based on timing. We’d been in Italy for 7 weeks and thought it would be a nice way home. It had been a while since cruising and I can compare to Disney, Celebrity, MSC and Carnival. Food, service and ship: Celebrity1, Disney 2, HOLLAND 3, Carnival 4, MSC 5 Shows: Disney1, Celebrity2, Carnival3, MSc4, HOLLAND 5 In general, the room was nice, we had a stern cabin. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Large Ship

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Floridiana
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We always choose the itinerary and HAL ships often deliver. We boarded in Civitavecchia, went to the Adriatic Sea, Sicily, Malta, Naples. We stayed on for the transatlantic back to Fort Lauderdale. We loved all ports with Kotor, Malta and Madeira being favorites. The Koningsdam is fairly new with pleasant décor. It is also one of the largest ships we cruise on. Smaller is better in our opinion ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Neptune Suite with Verandah

Seasoned cruisers, 1st time with Holland America.

Review for Koningsdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ansui
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We actually were booked on our favourite and most travelled line, Princess, on their brand new Sky Princess but when we saw the Koningsdam's itinerary we switched. We just did the 13 night itinerary in and out of Civitavecchia. The itinerary was the main draw and we had read some pretty disparaging reviews on Cruise critic after booking, but we decided to stick with it. I am not sure why people ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

