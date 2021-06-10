We have been on a total of 6 cruises, 3 of which were with Holland America. The most recent trip was a 21 day Fort Lauderdale to Vancouver April 24 to May 15. We felt the itinerary offered a good mix of sea days and shore time. The food in the dining room was excellent and only one night did we have a waiter that needed more training. The room steward we had worked hard to keep us happy. Room ...
We recieved the best service ever on a cruise. Everyone gave 100%. The food and entertainment was great also. We also enjoyed the complimentary robes in each cabins.
We had a slight issue with the heat in our cabin but that was rectified by moving us to another cabin. The shower faucets were different and a challenge to get the right temperature of water.
There was continuing cleaning ...
This was my retirement cruise, 14 day Panama Canal full transit Fort Lauderdale to San Diego, my 4th cruise on Holland America and 9th overall.
The crew were fantastic, constant cleaning going on, wait staff very friendly and attentive. Ship was in good shape, having retired from a engineering position, where I was involved with some equipment reviews I noticed a couple of items that needed ...
Wonderful cruise with full COVID protocols. The customer service was extraordinary. I believe there was one crew member for every passenger. The crew was so happy to have us on board, they went out of their way to meet our every need. Never waited in line or struggled to find a table in the Lido or a chair on the pool deck.
Testing in the terminal prior to embarkation went smoothly. We ...
We sailed on HA from San Diego through the Panama Canal departing on 10/06/21 on Nieuw Amsterdam which was the continuation of the ship's Alaska cruises that marked HA return to North American cruises after pandemic. While the cruise was certainly a decent value there were some issues that made it less so than the same trip on HA in 2018. Most notably are the surcharges on food in the dining room ...
We chose this cruise because it was coming at a time when we were both fully vaccinated and Holland Lines had implemented required Covid tests for all of those fully vaccinated two days prior to sailing. It alleviated our fears of being on a cruise ship during a pandemic, and almost made us feel like we were being better protected there than in our hometown, where the vaccination rate is growing ...
We always wanted to transit the Panama Canal, and HL's Eurodam did it. To my wife and I it was all about cruising with close friends of some 60 years. The ship was very nice indeed, the crew was wonderful, and the food great. Plenty of "private" spaces on the ship to read, and have a drink. For me the photography classes by Justin James were truly the best, made the cruise even more enjoyable, and ...
Embarkation went fine .
The ship was clean and fresh.
Our cabin was comfortable.
Our cabin attendants were great. They got you anything you wanted or needed.
We opted for anytime dining and were usually seared within 15 minutes.
The food was very good with a good selection. If you don’t want to try anything there is always the classic menu available with steak, chicken or fish. all ...
This was our 12th cruise, 2d on HAL. What a disappointment! Ship is tired, scuffed, dirty and smelly. Needs a major renovation. Design is dated, but more important it's just old and not well maintained. The ambience of the ship transferred to many (but by no means all) of the staff, many of whom seemed just as tired as the ship and were simply going thru the motions. The food was ...
My wife and I just completed a 17-day cruise on February 22 on the Oosterdam from Fort Lauderdale (February 5) to San Diego. The food and service were great. The ship was clean and crisp. The staff was always friendly and helpful. The headliner shows each evening were top notch. The Lido Market was well organized, much better than other cruise ships. However, we probably will not book ...