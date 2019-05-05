We were skeptical about cruising on the Konigsdam.
This was our twelfth cruise on Holland America and we tend to enjoy the smaller ships (e.g., Zaandam, Westerdam) more than Holland’s larger ships. (Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam). However, when the September cruise we had booked on the Zuiderdam was cancelled, we chose the same itinerary on the Konigsdam. We were pleasantly surprised with the ship ...
We have done a number of cruises with Holland America and always enjoy them. embarkation was smooth. Cabin crew were very good as was food. One of the staff in Tamarind remembered up from a cruise in 2017 which surprised and pleased us. Did not care for a couple of entertainers but not a big issue. Cruise director who we had sailed with twice before (Nick) is great and hope to see him again. ...
It is our first Holland America cruise. We knew it is more for mature passengers but we didn't care as we just wanted to try the Mexico Riviera cruise and the timing was right. We embarked from Vancouver and our check-in was a breeze.
Our oceanview stateroom with a large square window was very spacious but it was on deck one where most of their oceanview staterooms are located. The location of ...
We took this cruise with another couple, long-time friends and traveling companions, booking two balcony cabins with adjoining doors and balconies, and we had a very good time. We were nervous about the weather sailing south down the coast, but needn't have been, because the weather was gorgeous and the seas were very smooth. Boarding was wonderfully efficient - we arrived at the port a bit ...
We travelled as a party of 9 and had really looked forward to seeing Alaska with Holland America. Boy were we disappointed.
Every show, talk, movie on the cruise was an attempt to sell something. Although we are used to cruises and expect this to happen, their selling attempt was too blatant and started to ruin our experience.
A season on the history of diamonds led to a pushy sales effort ...
THE GOOD: Very efficient at embarking and disembarking passengers smoothly. Smiley, welcoming and attentive staff. Very clean and comfortable stateroom. Good entertainment (we watched the dancers). Several choices of bars and lounges, all with excellent service. Pretty good food.
NOT SO GOOD: I couldn't help compare this ship with the one I sailed on 20 years ago. It was nothing like ...
I wanted to try a 1 day cruise and it was really more work getting packed and it was over the moment I woke up. However we did upgrade to the Pinnacle Suite which was a lot of fun, and fairly affordable considering this was only one night. The golden marble in the bathroom was beautiful and it is much more tasteful than the newer HAL Pinnacle Suites, however the furniture is silly and the shower ...
We had used Holland America about 14 years and decided to give it a try once again as a lot of our friends were going on this cruise and it was just a 1 day cruise
Embarkation:- we had arrived at about 3 the embarkation process was very smooth and we were on this ship in less than 15 minutes. We did find it odd that held on to our passport and Green card and gave us a receipt for just the ...
Our voyage on the MS Volendam was short, but sweet! This ship is still in very good shape. It is scheduled for another retrofit next month.
We flew to Vancouver to join the ship on it's transition from Alaska to the Caribbean. Many people on this voyage were settling in for the extended Panama Canal cruise. We had limited time as we had another trip planed, so we decided to take the 6 night ...
I chose this short cruise to introduce a 'newb' to cruising. It was intended to give her a taste of cruising.......more than a one day overnight repositioning. By the time you add airfare to SF, and cost to get home as well as port fee's and taxes that matched the cabin charge.....it all add's up to a 'not cheap' cruise.......it's something to consider---cost to value.
Arrived in SF to find ...