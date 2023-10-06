Back to Back this and Dec. 22. Historical Mexican itinerary. Unfortunately had to miss Rosalina due to winds. A great deal of tendering ports which for many, would be the draw back. As usual great food, and staff exceptional. The combo mix bar for trivia and football days does not work well together. Trivia very well attended. Ship definitely showing its age in many places, but still is ...
We were on this ship, same itinerary last year for 7 day cruise. This year 11 day cruise, per day price was double, like all else in our world now. Ship has been kept up very nicely, very clean, all worked well. We had mid-ship veranda. Very nice comfortable room, bed very good. Bathroom small but worked well for us. Nice slate floor and large shower. Bigger people would have trouble with toilet ...
We had never cruised the Mexican Riviera. We had a cruise credit so it looked like a relaxing cruise. This was our cruise on the Koningsdam...we had booked a cruise on its maiden voyage but had to cancel. But we didn't start off the cruise on a positive note. The embarkation was horrible. It was the worst experience of the 6 cruises we have experienced on Holland America. We were in line from ...
My wife and I are 3 stars with HAL and we booked this cruise earlier this year as short nice vacation by ourselves. We booked an aft facing veranda on deck 6 with Club Orange added and the standard HIA. This is our first cruise on a Pinnacle class ship. We flew from our home in San Antonio to San Diego on Nov 3rd and spent the night at the Embassy Suites on the bay very close to the cruise port ...
The original itinerary was changed two months prior to departure for three ports and we were not allowed to exchange or get a refund. The embarkation was a nightmare. Long, long lines with people in walkers and wheelchairs waiting over an hour. The food quality in the main dining room was horrible. The Lido buffet constantly had long lines and wait times. The theatre entertainment consisted of ...
We have been on 45+ cruises and this ranked at the bottom. We requested a wheelchair assist and all that happened was we got shuffled through the regular access points. Finally we saw a wheelchair go by us. We asked about our assist and was told we were in the wrong waiting area. We eventually got a wheelchair up to the ship. We all agreed that the Cruise Director be demoted. Shows that people ...
We choose this cruise because of the ports of call. Two ports were changed prior to sailing but their email indicating a change went to SPAM, and we didn't find it until it was too late to change the trip.
We were really excited to go to Curaçao as well as Key West and Panama. Curaçao & Key West were canceled prior to the sailing, Panama was canceled the day before arrival. We were refunded ...
This was our third cruse on the Rotterdam and the best one yet. We were on the 21 day sailing in Neptune Suite which was absolutely beautiful. The balcony was so large it could be used as a dance floor. Our cabin attendants were excellent. They were there in the morning and evening and any time in between that we asked. They were friendly, polite and professional. They did an excellent job. ...
We chose the 20 day repositioning cruise from Vancouver to Ft Lauderdale mainly for an opportunity to relax and be pampered..not as much for the ports of call en route. My husband has mobility issues and we didn’t expect to do many excursions ( I did 3 and he, 2). We welcomed days at sea.
We chose a Signature suite because more spacious. The bathroom was lovely and we did like extra room ...
We chose this cruise and the cruiseline because of tbe itinerary. Before start of the cruise we already received change of itinerary whereby 1 port of call was cancelled. During the cruise 2 other ports of call (out of 6 remaining!) were cancelled (due to wrather conditions and mechanical problems to the ship) and 1 was changed due to political troubles. As a compensation we received 200 USD non ...