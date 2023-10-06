Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

This was our third cruse on the Rotterdam and the best one yet. We were on the 21 day sailing in Neptune Suite which was absolutely beautiful. The balcony was so large it could be used as a dance floor. Our cabin attendants were excellent. They were there in the morning and evening and any time in between that we asked. They were friendly, polite and professional. They did an excellent job. ...