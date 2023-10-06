  • Newsletter
Holland America Line Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: SamDann
Photo Credit: SamDann
Photo Credit: SamDann
Photo Credit: NewCruiser-2023
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1,437 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,437 Holland America Line Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

Christmas Escape

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Volendam

SamDann
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Back to Back this and Dec. 22. Historical Mexican itinerary. Unfortunately had to miss Rosalina due to winds. A great deal of tendering ports which for many, would be the draw back. As usual great food, and staff exceptional. The combo mix bar for trivia and football days does not work well together. Trivia very well attended. Ship definitely showing its age in many places, but still is ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Large Interior Stateroom

Cost cutting gone to far

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Koningsdam

seawife2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on this ship, same itinerary last year for 7 day cruise. This year 11 day cruise, per day price was double, like all else in our world now. Ship has been kept up very nicely, very clean, all worked well. We had mid-ship veranda. Very nice comfortable room, bed very good. Bathroom small but worked well for us. Nice slate floor and large shower. Bigger people would have trouble with toilet ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

The Staff made made the cruise better

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Koningsdam

Splash007
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never cruised the Mexican Riviera. We had a cruise credit so it looked like a relaxing cruise. This was our cruise on the Koningsdam...we had booked a cruise on its maiden voyage but had to cancel. But we didn't start off the cruise on a positive note. The embarkation was horrible. It was the worst experience of the 6 cruises we have experienced on Holland America. We were in line from ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

We loved our first Pinnacle class ship cruise.

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Koningsdam

terrydtx
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are 3 stars with HAL and we booked this cruise earlier this year as short nice vacation by ourselves. We booked an aft facing veranda on deck 6 with Club Orange added and the standard HIA. This is our first cruise on a Pinnacle class ship. We flew from our home in San Antonio to San Diego on Nov 3rd and spent the night at the Embassy Suites on the bay very close to the cruise port ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Disappointed Cruiser

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

3AAAcruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The original itinerary was changed two months prior to departure for three ports and we were not allowed to exchange or get a refund. The embarkation was a nightmare. Long, long lines with people in walkers and wheelchairs waiting over an hour. The food quality in the main dining room was horrible. The Lido buffet constantly had long lines and wait times. The theatre entertainment consisted of ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

Cruising Doug
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on 45+ cruises and this ranked at the bottom. We requested a wheelchair assist and all that happened was we got shuffled through the regular access points. Finally we saw a wheelchair go by us. We asked about our assist and was told we were in the wrong waiting area. We eventually got a wheelchair up to the ship. We all agreed that the Cruise Director be demoted. Shows that people ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

A few disappointments, some HAL issues, some beyond their control.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

Cruise_w_M1k3
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise because of the ports of call. Two ports were changed prior to sailing but their email indicating a change went to SPAM, and we didn't find it until it was too late to change the trip. We were really excited to go to Curaçao as well as Key West and Panama. Curaçao & Key West were canceled prior to the sailing, Panama was canceled the day before arrival. We were refunded ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Beautiful Ship and Excellent Service

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Holland America Rotterdam

garda19
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruse on the Rotterdam and the best one yet. We were on the 21 day sailing in Neptune Suite which was absolutely beautiful. The balcony was so large it could be used as a dance floor. Our cabin attendants were excellent. They were there in the morning and evening and any time in between that we asked. They were friendly, polite and professional. They did an excellent job. ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Good but some disappointments

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Eurodam

cassandra44
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the 20 day repositioning cruise from Vancouver to Ft Lauderdale mainly for an opportunity to relax and be pampered..not as much for the ports of call en route. My husband has mobility issues and we didn’t expect to do many excursions ( I did 3 and he, 2). We welcomed days at sea. We chose a Signature suite because more spacious. The bathroom was lovely and we did like extra room ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Absolutely disappointin

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam

KAATJE67
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise and the cruiseline because of tbe itinerary. Before start of the cruise we already received change of itinerary whereby 1 port of call was cancelled. During the cruise 2 other ports of call (out of 6 remaining!) were cancelled (due to wrather conditions and mechanical problems to the ship) and 1 was changed due to political troubles. As a compensation we received 200 USD non ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

