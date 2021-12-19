Review for Koningsdam to Mexican Riviera

After more than a ten year hiatus from a Holland America cruise, we decided to travel on a seven day cruise to Mexico. From the start of our first evening dinner in the dining room, there was a definite lack of service. Not only did we wait to get into the dining room, but after being seated, we often waited for another half an hour. One night we waited one hour for a drink with our dinner. ...