Review for Eurodam to Alaska

I choose this cruise for the itinerary. We loved our suite except for the terrible bed. All of the staff on board were so happy to be back. The food was not up to Holland's standards. no cream for our coffee, very poor quality beef, The only really good meal was in Rudy's Sel de Mer and Tamarind. I do have to say that staffing is still an issue for the cruise line. This could explain some of ...