Our first cruise, saved and planned as was supposed to be our big special holiday and feel let down by Holland America, they were recommended by family members who raved about how great they were but not a good impression. Most staff amazing, helpful and friendly. Then go to get a mojito from pool bar and rude, patronising and belittling bar waiter left me in tears, I could not return back to the ...
Cruised Alaska. Had the most amazing weather and time. The Koningsdam is a beautiful ship. I understand it is a medium size ship, but it feels small. Had a balcony cabin on the 11th floor. It was clean and like any other balcony on a cruise ship. Bathroom is small, shower has a real door which is nice, toilet placement is stupid. You will understand. The beds are narrow, short, but ...
We booked this cruise a while back, hoping that Covid would be a distant memory. We had tried Carnival (too mess/noisy), Norwegian (Liked it a lot if only a little antiseptic) and took a shot at Holland America. Our room was lovely (Neptune Suite) with an enormous living room area, big bathroom, a dressing room for all my lady-crap and closets for days. We even had a teak dining table on the ...
Most of the staff is very kind on a regular base. When it comes to complaints at the front desk (disputing charges for excursions we did not book and participate) staff appears to be stressed and less friendly.
Food in the main restaurant was good, but spare ribs could not be cut or chewed from the bones.
The navigator app did not always work when mostly needed to show room key barcode, ...
We chose this cruise because we would not require airfare as we live I. The departure city of Vancouver. Wanted to try a newer ship, I thought HAL would have fewer children and better COVID protocols as they cater to an older clientele. This was my first cruise since Covid.
I was very surprised at the general lack of cleaning around the ship, never saw any staff sanitizing elevators, ...
I originally booked a class I inside. As sailing approached Emails with upgrades started appearing. Each one lowered the upgrade price and the final was $50 to a window, $149 to a verandah and $1300 to a suite. I was placed in an outside room with a floor to ceiling window on deck 4. It was mostly obstructed by a lifeboat but the natural light was nice.
Food and beverage were both better than ...
My only real complaint was the lack of any real activity for the kids. The loft was only open 1 time per day, at 10 pm. My kids were bored because all the other stuff HAL has is more geared to seniors. I love cruising HAL for this, because it tends to be more laid back, but for this cruise it was a giant drawback. As far as entertainment, Carlos was a superstar. The various gameshows and ...
Travelled to alaska on Holland America. First, this cruise line has zero entertainment during the day. With over 3 sea days, choose another ship with daily entertainment. Night time entertainment was limited. The comedian was on for half an hour. The Lincoln Center stage music happened maybe twice and lasted for half an hour. Went on the train trip in Skagway. 10 minutes into the trip, the engine ...
I choose this cruise for the itinerary. We loved our suite except for the terrible bed.
All of the staff on board were so happy to be back. The food was not up to Holland's standards. no cream for our coffee, very poor quality beef, The only really good meal was in Rudy's Sel de Mer and Tamarind. I do have to say that staffing is still an issue for the cruise line. This could explain some of ...
I had recently taken a cruise up the coast of California on the Celebrity Summit. It appeared that they had cut corners on food, cabin fitness, staffing and all aspects of the experience. More cost, much less given. Not so for the Eurodam !. Fabulous service, amazing food and variety, great logistics for embarkation and debarkation. (word to the wise, if check in begins at noon, come two hours ...