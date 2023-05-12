Although we've been to the other cities on the itinerary, we were attracted to this one because it featured two cities that we wanted to visit --- Istanbul and Barcelona.
Our experience was a combintation of surprise, disappointment, a little anger, and some light-hearted moments. We have never traveled on HAL before, so we didn't know what to expect. The embarcation point and procedure should ...
We just returned from a 26-day TA from Athens to Fort Lauderdale; actually a 12-day Mediterranean to Barcelona and a 14-day transatlantic crossing to FL. HAL sold it as a single 26-day cruise but the second 14-day leg was much cheaper so many got on in Barcelona for TA. Unfortunately the weather prompted the captain to cancel Cadiz and Portugal. We had also lost 2 ports on the 12day segment but, ...
We chose this cruise with our friends because the ports of call were pretty close to where we wanted to visit in the Mediterranean. Also the pricing seemed to be pretty competitive.
As with everything when we go on holidays, there are good and bad, pros and cons, highs and lows and this cruise was no exception.
Firstly, the highs ...
- the ports of call were a definite attraction
- ...
Barcelona ~ Trieste (Venice) in September was the perfect time to go.
We arrived in Barcelona stayed a few days before our cruise to check out the sights and gastronomy Barcelona had to offer. It doesn’t disappoint! We stayed up on a hill in a renovated hospital turned 5* La Floridia. It overlooked the sea, had gentle breezes and amazing pool with outdoor patio seating.
But this is not ...
My husband and I sailed on the Oosterdam Sept 14th, 2023 - October 8th, 2023. This was a 24 day trip starting in Barcelona and ending in Athens, Greece. When booking, everything that could have wrong did. I was given misinformation about having an assigned cabin and having premium economy flights. This was straightened out by a very helpful Resolution Specialist. We received an email from ...
This was our third Holland cruise and most ambitious. A Mediterranean cruise is inherently busy because of all the port stops. Several ports are commercial ports, so bus travel is required to get to the attractions.
The Oosterdam, as with all Holland ships is meticulously maintained. The crew was very friendly and our cabin stewards Gusti and Mifta were top notch. We had a cabin on the ...
Holland America Cruise Did Not Impress Much. We just returned from a 12-day Mediterranean cruise on the Holland America MS Oosterdam from Sep 2 - 14, 2023. We boarded the ship in Trieste, Italy. We were immediately dissatisfied by the lack of HA greeter staff present on the cruise dock in Italy during embarkation; and during port calls to guide you to/from the ship. This is not true on Princess ...
We made a cruise from Venice to Barcelona. Since ships are not permitted in Venice anymore , we stayed 3 days to visit Venice first, then took a train to Trieste the departure port, 2 hours away, where we stayed at the Best Western hotel. Very nice city, visited with hop on, hop off.
Taxi from hotel to port was 15 euros.
Embarcation was most easy.
Cruise in the Adriatic sea with Dubrovnik ...
Going to Europe worst experience we ever had cruising will never use this cruise line again. Bought the all inclusive package and that's all they care about. Their tours were a complete joke. You are being hearded into buses like cattle. With people who were obviously sick for hours at a time. We attempted to speak to an officer to voice our complaint and were denied. Everything as far as the ...
This is our first HAL Cruise, and I’m sold. My wife and I have been on just about every cruise line, but finally we have found our niche. Holland offers everything I want. The ship is spotless, the crew most hospitable and professional. The services on the ship from dining to cabin service top notch. For those who are concerned, there are multiple closets and under-bed drawers that are very large. ...