Full Disclosure, this was only my second cruise (first was on the Carnival Elation in Jan 2020). That being said, here are some thoughts.
First, the service was fantastic! From the cabin steward(Dedi was awesome) to the wait staff and everyone in between, it was a great experience. Some of the bar and dinning room staff seemed a little green, but we all were new to our jobs at one time. ...
First time on HAL (primarily Celebrity cruiser). Ship was nice, but didn't have the "wow" factor. We liked the back of the ship adult pool area and Exploration Cafe Deck 12 was a favorite!
We (my friend and I in our mid 50s) enjoyed the Music Walk concept, but didn't like that you had to arrive very early and wait to have a seat. BB Kings talent was excellent and we enjoyed that standing ...
Just wanted to get away on our 17th cruise and thought why not try this new ship. Generally, we wait at least 6 months before attempting a cruise on a new ship. This worked pretty well. The food service staff seemed to need further training but I will give this a pass due to Covid hiring issues. Appreciated the service crew serving everyone and hope that HA will permanently continue this for ...
Beautiful new ship. Staff great. Dining room and Lido food good. No lobster, entres not as pricy but we all know why. Recommend trying some of their creative concoctions. I tried their beet, orange and goat cheese salad and scraped my plate! In-room dining good... menu is very limited now but kudos for them keeping it free. Enjoyed breakfast every day. Two main points....we got the "Have it all" ...
The ship was beautiful and spotless. Food in the buffet was outstanding (best buffet at sea in my opinion). Food was not as good in the main dining room except for the Culinary Council dinner midway through the cruise. Service in the main dining room was also not very good: The servers were rushed and harried and empty plates sat on tables. The stateroom was very attractive and well-appointed. ...
I have taken over 150 cruises and this one ranks way down the list. First the good points. Beautiful ship and excellent crew, full stop. Now for the disappointing points. The food was way below HAL normal quality with poor menus and low quality food in the main dining room. As for the lunch buffet, it was the same food every day and very little for anyone who is a healthy eater. The whole of the ...
I had the privilege of booking a Caribbean cruise on Holland America’s new ship, the Rotterdam in March, 2022. Although I was thrilled to enjoy all the amenities the newest in Holland’s fleet of majestic vessels had to offer, nothing could compare to the thoughtful and dazzling gift the casino bestowed upon me on the sixth evening of the voyage.
For as I entered into the cabin, I was surprised ...
This was a chartered cruise. We went for the entertainers. I believe there were 1600 passengers and 850 crew. No one got sick. Ship was spotless.staff was excellent. The food which is usually sumptuous was not that great. It was OK but not up to HAL standards. Embarking and getting off was smooth for us. We were docked at pier 26. Nice terminal and very well organized. Still don't approve of ...
First of all, if you are cruising during this time you need to be flexible. Itineraries and protocols change regularly. We are experienced cruisers (10+) in our early 40s with a 6 year old. This was our first time on HA but one of our best cruises yet. We picked HAL because of its fairly strict Covid measures (almost no vax exemptions, masking, testing etc). We originally booked a balcony on ...
After several cruises on other lines and a long time with no cruises at all, we were so happy to be back on a 'dam ship again. Just as we remembered, Holland America Line is the best. We had a wonderful cruise, in large part due to the excellent staff on board. We were pampered at every step and treated like long lost friends. The food has always been good on HAL and this cruise it was better than ...