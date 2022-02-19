Review for Rotterdam to Caribbean - Eastern

Full Disclosure, this was only my second cruise (first was on the Carnival Elation in Jan 2020). That being said, here are some thoughts. First, the service was fantastic! From the cabin steward(Dedi was awesome) to the wait staff and everyone in between, it was a great experience. Some of the bar and dinning room staff seemed a little green, but we all were new to our jobs at one time. ...