Our first cruise, saved and planned as was supposed to be our big special holiday and feel let down by Holland America, they were recommended by family members who raved about how great they were but not a good impression. Most staff amazing, helpful and friendly. Then go to get a mojito from pool bar and rude, patronising and belittling bar waiter left me in tears, I could not return back to the ...
Cruised Alaska. Had the most amazing weather and time. The Koningsdam is a beautiful ship. I understand it is a medium size ship, but it feels small. Had a balcony cabin on the 11th floor. It was clean and like any other balcony on a cruise ship. Bathroom is small, shower has a real door which is nice, toilet placement is stupid. You will understand. The beds are narrow, short, but ...
We chose this cruise because we would not require airfare as we live I. The departure city of Vancouver. Wanted to try a newer ship, I thought HAL would have fewer children and better COVID protocols as they cater to an older clientele. This was my first cruise since Covid.
I was very surprised at the general lack of cleaning around the ship, never saw any staff sanitizing elevators, ...
Travelled to alaska on Holland America. First, this cruise line has zero entertainment during the day. With over 3 sea days, choose another ship with daily entertainment. Night time entertainment was limited. The comedian was on for half an hour. The Lincoln Center stage music happened maybe twice and lasted for half an hour. Went on the train trip in Skagway. 10 minutes into the trip, the engine ...
Two old ladies went on this cruise and had a great vacation! We are seniors and my friend's husband attended a family wedding on the other side of the country while we sailed the seas. We were concerned about CoVid but decided to trust HAL's commitment to health. We were not disappointed. We wore our masks throughout the cruise, everywhere, except when eating, drinking or in our ...
We chose this short cruise to discover if we liked the Pinnacle Suite before we booked a longer voyage. While spacious and well laid out, the hot tub and music system were broken and unusable. Our friends booked other staterooms and we planned on using the Pinnacle suite for hosting. It's a shame when paying a premium for accommodation that such key amenities are not functional.
We love to cruise! We chose this 14 day cruise with HAL because of the number of days at sea and the closer proximity to where we live. The ports of call were great--the Sea of Cortez, San Diego Santa Barbara, Victoria and Vancouver. I dislike writing negative reviews. We will always make the most of our cruises, and generally make our own fun. Here is what I wrote on the survey to HAL. ...
Thought it might be better for our age 65. It was so boring and everyone on the cruise was asleep between 7-9 pm. Activities were designed for people in a nursing home. Food was terrible and two meals had hair in them. Laundry service ruined my pants and under garments Entertainment was bad and had the same shows often. Excursions were canceled and we were not notified until the moment we ...
Waited 2 years for return of 25% of monies taken by HAL on the same cruise that was cancelled before covid.
Embarkation was hectic as 3 ships were in port at San Diego, however the ship was very clean and the crew were excellent our balcony cabin was nice and stewards were very friendly.
We had anytime dining later in the evenings an had nice tables at the rear window the food was very good ...
e had boarding in San Diego. I did all the pre boarding requirements on the HAL website and on VeriFLY. Our boarding pass said that a REAL ID-compliant driver's license was ok BUT the dock personnel did not seem to know that, we got shuffled over to another area and were finally told it was ok and we were allowed onboard.
The Koningsdam is a nice ship and seemed to be very clean. We got to our ...