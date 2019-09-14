The Zaandam has returned to service after a year+ absence short staffed and provisioned. About 20 short in the kitchen, 2 in photography and stretched thin on cabin stewards, future cruise staff, and etc. As others have mentioned, gone are dinner theme nights, surf and turf, ice sculptures, live music at diner, the after dinner mint station (aka the traditional HAL level of dining). Service was ...
Boarding in Fort Lauderdale,where we live, was easy. Used the Verifly app which was a little difficult to figure out. We were underway on time to Boston, we have been on this ship several times before and like the smaller size. Immediately noticed maintenance items such as broken wooden trim around one of the hot tubs which was also closed, sound and picture quality of TV in cabin (80's looking ...
I just want to add a more positive note over any bad or poor reviews that have been posted about the Holland America Zuiderdam. Unfortunately many CC writers believe that when people want to know what they think, they only write the negative. We had a lovely Canada & New England cruise ending in Ft. Lauderdale after 2 sea days. The slim shipboard theater entertainment was more than ...
We had 3 choices for this itinerary from Canada to Ft. Lauderdale (inc. Zaandam from Montreal & either Zuiderdam or RCL AOS from QC), but we chose the Zuiderdam because of its sail date that would allow us to spend my wife's birthday with our friends in Quebec City. We are 3 star Mariners on HAL and will probably stop there and not choose HAL again when compared to the significantly better ...
Typically cruise on Princess but wanted to try this due to itinerary. Hard not to compare Princess against Holland America. On the positive side we like the larger bathroom. Also the staff is great. On the not so positive side: The ship itself is old and is not well maintained compared to Princess ships except for cabins. Too much up selling in all areas. For example, Consistently being asked if ...
We have been on the Zuiderdam before but it has been several years. We were pleasantly surprised to see that they have done a nice job refurbishing the ship and adding some new features. Like some of the other ships in the Holland America line, they have added the America's Test Kitchen, Lincoln Center Stage, BB King's Blues Club, and Billboard Onboard. The crew on this ship was fantastic - ...
I see there are a few other reviewers of this particular cruise that didn't like the fact we couldn't anchor in Charlottetown, PEI. Them's the breaks, folks. You can't control the weather. I thought we were very fortunate overall with the weather given the timeframe, with Sydney, NS being the only problem spot.
My only gripe with this is that the printed itinerary (which I booked a month ...
Had to be bussed 4 hours to the second port because the ship was under repair. Had to wait in the lobby for hours for a bus because they had no idea when we would go. We were compensated $75 for the trouble. Communication for Immigration back into the country and tendering were also very poorly handled.
The good news was the food was better than other lines I’ve been on and the ship was ...
I chose this cruise because my family decided a last minute trip and this trip was the only itinerary would fit our schedule and we wanted to explore the East coast of Canada. I would rated the experience better if it was our trip ended so terribly on the last day of our cruise trip. The crew members were hardworking and friendly. The food was good overall. I think they ship needs a major ...
We choose this cruise for the itinerary. It was leaving from Boston and we don't live to far away. Also we had heard great things about Holland America. We loved the first 5 days of the cruise but the last two were where Holland America totally lost us. We loved the service, food and ship until the last two days.
Two nights from the end of the cruise a pipe burst on our deck and 6 or 7 ...