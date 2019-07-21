  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Holland America Line Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
351 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 351 Holland America Line Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Beautiful Boat Friendly Crew

Review for Holland America Rotterdam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lamont Stevens
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having recently disembarked from Holland America’s Rotterdam this(June 5 2022) I would like to share my thoughts with you. Be prepared for a long, thorough report. This a brand new, well maintained boat. We had about 60-70% capacity. A great majority 65 plus. Many walkers and motorized wheel chairs. Maybe a dozen children along with a group of 150 young European Travel agents who were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great cruise, food & service, but awful cabin design

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
smam60
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Truly enjoyed seeing the Fjords of Norway and starting/ending at Amsterdam. I needed time connecting with nature and this cruise provided many opportunities to do that. 95% of staff was awesome, and I think that is all one can reasonably ask because there is no such thing as perfection. Beautuful ship; love the art theme. Musical and dance entertainment was outstanding. I am in awe of the Lincoln ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

August 2019 Baltic Cruise

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Olsonmgship
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Pick this cruise based on its Baltic itinerary, which was all that was expected.. Plus * Music offerings both in variety and quality was great * Food was good both in dinning and buffet( had very good variety) * Staff was very friendly * Excursion personnel were helpful * Had a wide variety of things to do on the ship from Microsoft training to art and alcohol informational ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Beautiful Ship!!!

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Koshelka
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise does the Baltics which was what we wanted to see. Busy cruise with few sea days but the ports were amazing. This ship is just beautiful. We were on Nieuw Amsterdam when it first came out and it was OK but this is decorated just lovely. The art work, the Central area, the Dining room, the Word Stage was awesome!! The rooms were really well thought out with all of extra spaces for ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very bad! The food terrible.

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
willemvangelder01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very bad! The food terrible. In the Lido, old salade cheese! All restaurants fish have no any taste (Have been Frosen) The Pinnacle only the Sirloin is very good the rest...forget it! The Music, a little better than amateurs. You must pay for everything on this boat! The Crew is also not the best..and lazy.. The Tamarind is ok, but!! The special Rice Table is absolute not go ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Very Disappointing

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rockymountain123
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

It was a family reunion. Nine of us sailed with N.S. on my strong recommendation. I had good experience with Massdam years back. This time nine of us were so disappointed. And I was the only one to be blamed to take this ship. I was not happy for the entire cruise holiday and now. My brother-in-law said he would not come back to this ship even it is free. 1) Lido Buffet - there was ALWAYS ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Northern Cruise

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Obilix
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a trip to a bucket list area of the world, and the Nieuw Statendam did not disappoint. The staff were courteous, friendly and obliging (thank you Iman and Izee and others in the main dining room, and stewards Petrus and Joko who made everything work so smoothly for us and for whom nothing was ever too much trouble). I'll not repeat here the many positive comments made by other ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Not Again

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cfgh23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to see the Baltic Region (St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Tallinn, Stockholm, etc.) and the Norwegian fjords - as well as to celebrate a birthday and our wedding anniversary. This was our third Holland America cruise since December 2018 and the second on the Nieuw Statendam. Overall we've had 16 extended length cruises in the past 8 years (5 Carnival, 2 Princess, 6 Celebrity ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Signature Suite with Verandah

Great Ship/Crew/Itinerary.... Ship Somewhat Boring on Sea Days

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
gnodleae
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this crew because of the itinerary and we wanted to try Holland America.. Embarkation (Amsterdam) was the best of any cruise we have been on (4 previous cruises). Disembarkation (also Amsterdam) was also the better than any of our previous cruises. Ship is big, new, and beautiful... Great layout and we never felt too crowded. Cabin was spacious with good amount of storage for ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Two Weeks July Cruising Norway

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jevans9772
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Retired active senior couple desires to leave sunny, humid Florida Summer for two weeks. Have sailed several times on Holland America. This ship and its sister ship Nieu Kolingdon (which we sailed on last December) are HAL newest. About 2,600 passengers...larger than the rest of their fleet. The food, the service and the ships themselves are 5 star. The main shows in the evenings in the main large ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite with Verandah

