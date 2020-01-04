  • Newsletter
Holland America Line Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
210 reviews

1-10 of 210 Holland America Line Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Standard poor

Review for Westerdam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
kerry2u
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a greatly anticipated cruise. I was delighted to be sailing again on a ship with HA, as I had many grest memories of this company. However it was very disappointing. I purchased the Have it all package. What a waste of money. I only bought it for a couple of glasses of brut wine with meals. But... The wine I tried of x 4 varieties on the first night were shocking sweet ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Enjoy Holland America

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Shonajane
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had our MiddLe Eastern cruise cancelled and thought that by sailing around our own New Zealand and Australia we would be fine. It was great, we managed to book another cruise for the return to Australia but sadly they cancelled that in the week we had as a stopover in Auckland. Understand the situation completely. The Noordam is perfect for size for us, love the crew, well presented ship with ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

A Huge Disappointmemnt

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Stephrharris
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had heard good things about Holland America and it was going to places we wanted to visit. We have been on many cruises before always using Cunard, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean in the past without criticism. However, from the moment we boarded we were disappointed. The ship looked very tired. Our stateroom had a balcony and we had paid a lot of money for it. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Terrible experience - Money taken from my account on return from cruise

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
alfiebarney
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

What was meant to be a holiday of a lifetime was spoilt by choosing Holland America as our cruise line. We were on a 15 night cruise starting from Sydney on February 26th. Although this ship was refurb the only changes to the cabins was the television on the wall. The bathrooms are very tired and our friends whose cabin was next door had the enamel peeling off the bath. On return from our ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Amazing cruise of New Zealand

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
draftxhorselover
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

14 days on the newly renovated Noordam and felt thoroughly pampered every day. From the outstanding service of the room attendants to the doting Main Dining room staff ( we had a fixed 8pm seating and loved it!) this was a fabulous cruise. Turned out to be the retirement cruise of our HAL Captain John Scott so there we’re lots of unique touches and events to commemorate the event. The casino ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Never again

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Bellsallino
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary was good. A place we had never been before and very much wanted to see. We Hadn't been with HAL before but will never go with them again. Extortionate drinks prices, happy hour lasted 15 minutes in BB kings. Entertainment rubbish other than BBkings. Food luke warm, not much choice for vegetarians, lots of pasta and pizza and salad. They were proud of the fact they would make you some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Excellent and relaxing cruise

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Antechinus
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We heard that Holland America has a more mature passenger crowd and fewer kids. The activities are geared towards a more mature clientele, but there is still a kids club and swimming pool for the few kids who were on the cruise, but no water slides, etc. Holland America really went the extra mile to keep the guests happy. One of the sightseeing destinations On the itinerary was a morning of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

One of the best

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
sojourner 28
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were very hesitate to go on this cruise after reading posts on this site. I am a 4 star mariner and was extremely surprised that the bad reviews were way out of line. This fall we sailed the Nieuv Statedam and in January took the Noordam around Australia and found the Noordam much better in almost all categories. The ship is not tired or in need of major upgrades. The crew was probably the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

Great family holiday

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Expatcat
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise for the number of port stops and we weren’t disappointed! We got a great feel for New Zealand. We travelled with children between 7-14 and they all had a great time. Kids clubs were entertaining and staff were wonderful with them. Although decor was a little dated, cabins were a great size and layout. Balconies were spacious. The new flat screen TVs with on-demand movies were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Traveled with children

Disembarkation was relatively painless

Review for Noordam to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Narelle'stoyboy
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise on the basis of previous happy cruises with HAL, a total of some eighty (80) days on Volendam x 2 , Westerdam and Konigsdam. The service, entertainment, and especially the food on those cruises were pivotal factors in selecting Noordam. We are bitterly disappointed in the Noordam cruise and it’s invisible on board management. I shall be writing to HAL CEO, Stein Kruse seeking ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

