Having recently disembarked from Holland America’s Rotterdam this(June 5 2022) I would like to share my thoughts with you. Be prepared for a long, thorough report.
This a brand new, well maintained boat. We had about 60-70% capacity. A great majority 65 plus. Many walkers and motorized wheel chairs. Maybe a dozen children along with a group of 150 young European
Travel agents who were ...
We were so happy to be on this Transatlantic cruise from Amsterdam to Ft. Lauderdale. It was the first ocean crossing for this new ship. The ship is beautiful and with only 909 passengers, we were pampered by the attentive staff. Weather prohibited stops at Brugges and the Azores so we had 9 full days of sea time. It was relaxing and we enjoyed every minute. The food was plenty as were the ...
This is a new ship, so there is still plenty to adjust…
Also, staff has been off for quite a while and needs to get back into rythm.
There does not seem to be enough supervision of staff.
Just to give you and idea:
We check our on-board statement every day and we keep on being overcharged, or charged for things we did not do or consume. Somehow the mistakes are never in our favor. ...
The service was so good that we provided extra gratuities for select staff including our stateroom attendants and some of the servers in the buffet type dinning area. The entertainment was good overall with a few that were excellent. Ship was very clean, open and comfortable. The pool deck on the stern was a little over crowded at times and the bar staff was not sufficient to handle it, but that ...
Truly enjoyed seeing the Fjords of Norway and starting/ending at Amsterdam. I needed time connecting with nature and this cruise provided many opportunities to do that. 95% of staff was awesome, and I think that is all one can reasonably ask because there is no such thing as perfection. Beautuful ship; love the art theme. Musical and dance entertainment was outstanding. I am in awe of the Lincoln ...
We chose this cruise for the Norwegian Fjord itinerary. We chose the cruise line and ship due to the fact that the ship was essentially brand new (launched December '18) and we were interested in the culinary arts offering through the advertised America's Test Kitchen. Several weeks prior to embarkation we received an email listing some of the possible demonstrations that we would see in the ...
Pick this cruise based on its Baltic itinerary, which was all that was expected..
Plus
* Music offerings both in variety and quality was great
* Food was good both in dinning and buffet( had very good variety)
* Staff was very friendly
* Excursion personnel were helpful
* Had a wide variety of things to do on the ship from Microsoft training to art and alcohol informational ...
This cruise does the Baltics which was what we wanted to see. Busy cruise with few sea days but the ports were amazing. This ship is just beautiful. We were on Nieuw Amsterdam when it first came out and it was OK but this is decorated just lovely. The art work, the Central area, the Dining room, the Word Stage was awesome!! The rooms were really well thought out with all of extra spaces for ...
Very bad! The food terrible.
In the Lido, old salade cheese!
All restaurants fish have no any taste (Have been Frosen)
The Pinnacle only the Sirloin is very good the rest...forget it!
The Music, a little better than amateurs.
You must pay for everything on this boat!
The Crew is also not the best..and lazy..
The Tamarind is ok, but!! The special Rice Table is absolute not go ...
It was a family reunion. Nine of us sailed with N.S. on my strong recommendation. I had good experience with Massdam years back. This time nine of us were so disappointed. And I was the only one to be blamed to take this ship. I was not happy for the entire cruise holiday and now. My brother-in-law said he would not come back to this ship even it is free.
1) Lido Buffet - there was ALWAYS ...