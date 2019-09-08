This was the first HAL cruise since the start of the pandemic and everyone onboard was super excited to be there. As can be expected after a 16 month pause in operations, there were a few minor glitches but overall it was a fantastic cruise.
This was our first time on HAL and we chose a Neptune Suite. It was a beautiful and functional stateroom with plenty of room to relax and a big verandah ...
My spouse and I were passengers on the July 24 sailing of the Nieuw Amsterdam from Seattle to Alaska. This was the first cruise with paying passengers for Holland America in 497 days (according to the Captain) and only the third large cruise ship with passengers to sail to Alaska following the pandemic lockdown and the temporary suspension of the cabotage law. All in all, this was a wonderful ...
This was our sixth cruise to Alaska, all on Holland America ships. People, I know ask “Why Alaska? Why Holland America? Why the same cruise?”
I’ll answer the last question first, “Because we can, because it is the most convenient cruise to take from our home, and because we can afford it”. The Alaska cruise is always a lovely cruise, the scenery cannot be beat, and yes you may encounter some ...
I enjoyed my cruise! I particularly enjoyed the lincoln center stage and the walking track. I really enjoyed walking around the deck as it was good exercise after the big meals. I didn't find the entertainment that great other then the lincoln center stage although I heard one of the comedians was quite good - i'm not interested in comedians. The dance number was good but at the billboard singing ...
We sailed Sept 22-29th 2019 and had a positive travel experience made so by the excellent serving staff throughout the ship, in our cabin (thank you Ricki and Ahmad), and dining service (thank you Ari Komang Joseph Izebb and Sudika table 311). Among ourselves, we commented daily on how hard working and pleasant all the ship’s staff were. We ate breakfast and dinner in the dining room, and used ...
We were a party of four (my wife and I and my brother and his wife, all late 60’s early 70’s) and we booked Neptune suites on either side (port and starboard) of the Neptune Lounge entrance. That way you don’t miss any views and one side always gets the sun. However, if you have to pick one side starboard is better as you spend more time on the veranda coming back.
The weather was mostly very ...
First review on cruise critic prompted by reading so many negative reviews on this forum. We sailed on the Oosterdam in May and again in September 2019. Loved it so much will probably sail the same trip again in 2020.
I think the key to understanding what cruise line to choose is research. Party animal? Active kids? Love raucous crowds? Holland America is not for you.
We love quiet. ...
I selected this for the land tour as we had never been to inland Alaska. Was what I had hoped for. Weather excellent for land, but some rain on cruise. Included Excursions , especially Denali bus and train to Anchorage were spectacular. The road in Denali is fast falling away, so may not be available for too long. Saw moose, bears, caribou, sheep.
Accommodations were as expected, lodges fine, ...
We decided about 18 months ago to take a trip for our 15th anniversary and we went with close friends who were married the same year. We are 2 couples ranging in age from mid-40's to early 50's, We selected Holland America because of their history cruising in Alaska.We also liked the idea of a smaller, quieter ship. While we are not seniors we tend to go to bed early and don't need the night life ...
Our 37th cruise but our first trip to Alaska.
How could it have been better? Uber dropped us off at the front door at 12:15, in our cabin at 12:35. Holland really knows how to get you on and off the ship. The ship was a little smaller than our last HAL cruise on the Koningsdam. Our room was so big that we could not see the TV to pick movies, had to use binoculars.
We like to sit outside a ...