We love to cruise! We chose this 14 day cruise with HAL because of the number of days at sea and the closer proximity to where we live. The ports of call were great--the Sea of Cortez, San Diego Santa Barbara, Victoria and Vancouver. I dislike writing negative reviews. We will always make the most of our cruises, and generally make our own fun. Here is what I wrote on the survey to HAL. ...
We are long time cruisers; many times with Celebrity. The idea of a music walk instead of the production shows enticed us to try our first Holland America cruise. We are happy that we did and will be returning. The ship is beautiful new, not too big and easy to get around.
Overall, the food was hit and miss. We tried three speciality restaurants; Calamita (Italian) was awful, but the Pinnacle ...
This was our first cruise since 2019 and was in celebration of our 50th anniversary. We'd originally planned an 11-day Panama Canal cruise, but decided a shorter cruise presented less Covid risk. Because the Rotterdam was new and the music venues sounded great, so we cruised with HAL for the first time.
As a first-time HAL cruiser, it was difficult to determine if we were experiencing the true ...
Having taken over 42 cruises and gap of 2 years we took Rotterdam cruise for 14 days expecting Holland America cruise lines standards. But we were wrong. HAL has major cutdowns in guest services, entertainments and meals options and selections. Main dining room dishes are repeated . On a 14 day cruise it was the same food. No more souvenir glasses with shot drinks, no more lobster in main dinings. ...
I've been cruising for 4 decades. This was my first on Holland America. The ship is absolutely beautiful and the crew is excellent. My cabin steward remembered my name from the moment we met and always greeted me by name in the hallways. The ship itself is gorgeous. The music theme is evident throughout and there are many opportunities to hear live music. The show theater and performers were ...
This was our 27th cruise but first time on HAL and we were highly impressed by the beautiful new Rotterdam. We had a wonderful time on our 4 night Bahamas cruise, so now we have actually booked another cruise on her sister ship, Nieuw Statendam.
This was our third cruise in the last 6 months. We took a Mediterranean cruise on Oceania Riviera and also a USVI / St Barth’s cruise on Crystal ...
We decided to do this 4 night cruise on the Rotterdam and it was our first post pandemic cruise. We really loved our cruise. Food Fantastic in Buffet and also Main Dining Room. We enjoyed Pinnacle Grill for Lunch and were really enchanted by the quality of food and service. The cocktails are very good especially at the Lido Bar. Bartender Emery made me the most fantastic St-Germain Martinis. Front ...
We had a bit of a problem dealing with the 48 hour COVID Test required to board ship. We followed the HAL recommendation and ordered tests online 20 days prion to cruise. On Saturday before leaving home we went online and took the test via zoom with eMeD company, who immediately sent a e-mail to each of us, which we printed out and hand carried to the ship to expedite boarding. The EMED process ...
This is the time to cruise while prices and capacity are low-it won't last! On day two of our cruise the mask mandate was lifted for all areas except the casino, theater and health center-YAY!!! With low capacity there was never an issue finding a lounger by the pool, a seat in a lounge or a table in the Lido Market. The menus in the Dining Room were great-lots of options every meal, food was all ...
We did 5 weeks of cruising in 2 months from December 2021 to January 2022. 2 weeks on the Celebrity Silhouette, 2 weeks on the Rotterdam and 1 week on the Oasis Of The Sea, the last 2 cruises were back a back,, so it is very fresh to compare all of them. All of them were at about 1/3 capacity maybe a bit more for RCL. We are Celebrity-HAL fans cruisers.
The boat is simply beautiful, being new ...