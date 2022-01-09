Review for Rotterdam to Caribbean - Western

We are long time cruisers; many times with Celebrity. The idea of a music walk instead of the production shows enticed us to try our first Holland America cruise. We are happy that we did and will be returning. The ship is beautiful new, not too big and easy to get around. Overall, the food was hit and miss. We tried three speciality restaurants; Calamita (Italian) was awful, but the Pinnacle ...