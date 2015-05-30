Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Galileo

The crew were all very nice, and Valeria, Avi and Muhammed in particular gave us great service. The food was good. I was disappointed that our itinerary, which had to be changed because of weather, had only one swim stop and no opportunities to swim off the boat, which I had been expecting. My biggest problem with the cruise was that when the toilet vacuum system on the lower deck broke on the ...