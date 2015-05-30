Greece > Jewels of the Cyclades > Galileo > 4 passengers > Oct 18-25 2024
Variety Cruise appears to support a culture of safety and comfort violations, false advertising, and doing the bare minimum possible. Specifically, the Galileo ship, Captain, Hotel Manager and Tour Director.
Our mom’s 80th birthday trip was ruined.
FALSE: “SAFETY & ...
We have traveled extensively on small boat cruises and I can say this was one of our worst experiences. Our cabin reeked of sewage and our carpeting & all towels and shower curtain were badly stained and mildewed. The food was truly terrible and we had very limited meal choices. Breakfast was slow to be served and mediocre. Coffee was undrinkable. The dinners were worst of all; a short buffet of ...
The crew were all very nice, and Valeria, Avi and Muhammed in particular gave us great service. The food was good. I was disappointed that our itinerary, which had to be changed because of weather, had only one swim stop and no opportunities to swim off the boat, which I had been expecting. My biggest problem with the cruise was that when the toilet vacuum system on the lower deck broke on the ...
From the moment we stepped onto the Galileo, we were met with friendly, smiling faces and great service. You could want for nothing as they say, every request was met with pleasure! Really really fantastic crew!
Great safety briefing, made fun despite its serious nature, so everyone was engaged and listening to the importance of it.
The ship itself was in very good condition, with spacious ...
Forget those behemoth cruise ships with thousands of passengers. Traveling by small ship is the only way to go. This is our second small ship cruise, and it was terrific! The ports we sailed to were excellent. Our favorite island was Syros. We also enjoyed the intimacy of the ship, having only 34 adult guests (capacity was 49), we got to know most of the people very well. We made some good ...
This is a beautiful small ship (about 25 cabins) with an amazing crew. Nothing was too much trouble for the staff. The food was wonderful..authentic Greek food, perfect for our trip around these beautiful islands. Our tour coordinator, Joseph, was knowledgeable, friendly and funny a perfect combination! The stewards (food and room) were all efficient and friendly, our room was serviced twice a ...
This was my first cruise, and I can say it got me hooked.
The welcome drinks, the staff were helpful and friendly, polite highly professional and dedicated and all gave exceptional service.. Mariza as our cruise and excursion director was a ball of fire. Her energy was endless and infectious. Everyone we talked to had nothing but high praises for her. The food was of a high standard, the ...