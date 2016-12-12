My husband and I wanted to see some of Tasmania and were very pleasantly surprised by the variety, scenery and wildlife we saw as we were shown around by the energetic, thoughtful and experienced tour guides. Food and service were very good with wine included with the meals. I recommend being on a small ship like this - so much more personal. All the passengers could fit on the tender which was a ...
In February we enjoyed a fabulous 7-night Tasmanian cruise out of Hobart. It was our third cruise on the Coral Discoverer and it was great to see that the crew keep her in tip top condition. There were quite a few familiar faces in the crew, and all are friendly and welcoming.
The cruise documentation states that the itinerary is flexible and will vary according to weather and sea conditions. ...
Having sailed on the Coral Discoverer (previously Oceanic Discoverer) from Darwin to Broome in 2015 our party of six decided to "do it again" ie. enjoy a nice cabin along with great service, friendly staff, great food and drink offerings whilst we sail and view magnificent scenery, visit historic places, walk in wilderness areas, enjoy enlightening talks and films and have a lot of fun in the ...
On the strength of a seven day cruise on this small ship (70 passengers max) around the southern coast of New Zealand, we booked for the seven day voyage around the east, south and west coast of Tasmania. It was flawless. the captain, Gary Wilson, and his amazing crew provided us with an extremely comfortable and luxurious haven from which to experience the extraordinary Tasmanian coastline. We ...
I thought a short cruise on a small expedition boat was perfect to visit the amazing coastline of Tasmania. Only 26 passengers on board and a great group to travel with. This is advertised as boutique cruising and yes it is small and personal, with amazing staff, great food and excellent service, but the boat itself leaves a lot to be desired. As I booked at the last minute, we chose a lower ...
It is clear in the Coral Expeditions I itinerary for Tasmania that the destinations achievable are weather dependant. Port Davey is the only part of the voyage that can be left off the agenda due to rough seas. Their assertion of rough seas is debatable, as the BoM South West coast forecasts for Tasmania did not show seas above 2.5 metres. However, I am mindful that this cruise is on a small ...
All technical aspects of this cruise were faultless. These would include embarkation, disembarkation, dining arrangements, cabin fittings, general cleanliness, ship handling and maintenance. Staff were skilled and helpful. Meals were well timed, varied and tasty. Dining was informal, allowing all passengers to meet. Numerous lectures provided background for the shore excursions. The tender, large ...
Small boat cruising is relatively new in Australia but it's a great way to reach remote destinations. This summer cruise in Tasmania took us to Port Davey in the South Western wilderness where believe it or not we got a fine suntan. We saw the beautiful and incredibly rare orange bellied parrot as well as seals, wallabies, pademelons, dolphins, back half of a whip snake, mutton bird rookeries, ...
We have just returned from a short sector cruise with Ovation of the Seas. This was my 14th cruise-I have cruised with Royal Caribbean, Cunard, Princess, Star cruises, Carnival and P&O before. I desperately wanted to go on this ship when it was released but couldn't convince my husband as it was minimum of 6 nights and involved travelling to Singapore with two young kids which he didn't want to ...
Great small boat/ship cruise. Only 16 guests on board. Excellent excursions. Knowledgeable guides/experts. Got to places others never reach. Great food. Needed some persuasion to get the skipper to go to Port Davey in fairly iffy weather. Never been so cold as we were in Bathurst Harbour - couldn't believe it. But an amazing place - and a real privilege to be there
Really good cabin - ...