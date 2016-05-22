Rio de Janiero to Lisbon
April 8, 2022 16 nights
My first MSC experience was the Opera in 2004. I had a great, 5-day cruise from San Juan to Florida. The crew was accommodating; the cruise director, in particular. He remembered my name after we met.
I’ve been eager to sail MSC again, so when I saw a sailing from Rio to Lisbon, I just had to book it. I loved the ship, enjoyed wonderful ...
I will avoid this line for ALL future cruises. The ship is beautiful and impressive but just too big. They nickel and dime you for EVERYTHING. And everything is expensive! Small bottle of water $2, drinks $7-8, shops at triple land value prices even while at sea. Shows are slightly above high school performances. Food was pretty good except at the "Market Place" buffet where the lines are l o ...
We chose this cruise for the variety of ports of call. We are frequent cruisers and we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the ship (Like none other that we have ever seen). Dining was superb. The rooms were smaller than had expected, especially after booking a mini suite. I can't imagine what the smaller room might look like. The fact that Viking does not "nickel & dime" its guests ...