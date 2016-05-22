  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Helsinki to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Helsinki to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Second MSC Cruise: Preziosa

Review for MSC Preziosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
penguinscott
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Rio de Janiero to Lisbon April 8, 2022 16 nights My first MSC experience was the Opera in 2004. I had a great, 5-day cruise from San Juan to Florida. The crew was accommodating; the cruise director, in particular. He remembered my name after we met. I’ve been eager to sail MSC again, so when I saw a sailing from Rio to Lisbon, I just had to book it. I loved the ship, enjoyed wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Suite Aurea (sealed window)

Too big for good service

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
joetl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I will avoid this line for ALL future cruises. The ship is beautiful and impressive but just too big. They nickel and dime you for EVERYTHING. And everything is expensive! Small bottle of water $2, drinks $7-8, shops at triple land value prices even while at sea. Shows are slightly above high school performances. Food was pretty good except at the "Market Place" buffet where the lines are l o ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Very Nice

Review for Viking Sea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
wwarr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the variety of ports of call. We are frequent cruisers and we were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the ship (Like none other that we have ever seen). Dining was superb. The rooms were smaller than had expected, especially after booking a mini suite. I can't imagine what the smaller room might look like. The fact that Viking does not "nickel & dime" its guests ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

