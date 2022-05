Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

Bagpipe music was playing as I walked to the ship and was settled into my gorgeous single cabin with a big window. We sailed off to the first of 15 ports in the Inner Hebrides. Each day was worth the price of the entire trip. If you like adventure by day and a luxurious 5 star experience in the evening this is the ship for you. We zoomed off on the tenders each to a windswept and gorgeous island ...