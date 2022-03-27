  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hawaii Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1528 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,528 Hawaii Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Disorganized cluster

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
NCLShareholderForNow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Tahiti to Hawaii inaugural cruise for this port and updated ship. They took up all passports and would not give back as stated till 6 days into cruise after visiting other countries. Forgot to load orange juice onto ship. No one knows anything. Told no daily puzzles or library area by ft desk. Wrong as a Multifunctional Room on top floor. Have canceled or changed over half of shore excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Horrible cruise

Review for Koningsdam to Hawaii

User Avatar
Rebert75
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Thought it might be better for our age 65. It was so boring and everyone on the cruise was asleep between 7-9 pm. Activities were designed for people in a nursing home. Food was terrible and two meals had hair in them. Laundry service ruined my pants and under garments Entertainment was bad and had the same shows often. Excursions were canceled and we were not notified until the moment we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Take this "Princess" to the Middle of the Ocean... and Shoot it!

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
The Three Bs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have plenty to say here, mostly negative, but... in all fairness... there were positives to note: PROS Embarkation process was very simple Using the Medallion for room access and purchases was very easy Outstanding nature presentations Excellent musical entertainment, comedians The ship band/orchestra is REALLY good Alfredo's Pizzeria (complimentary) produces consistently ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

The new "Medallion" tool is awful and there is no alternative offered to this horror

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Longandshortofit
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary for the seadays involved in getting to and from HI. We'd also had nice experiences with Princess pre-pandemic so we opted for them again. While we were in lockdown, Princess spent two years developing an onboard network tool called Medallion. It's a device, the medallion they issue you on boarding to wear on your person, and it's a network for interfacing with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointed in Princess

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
meinkeb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my retirement cruise. I alerted Princess and added the milestone in the Medallion app, but nothing was done to acknowledge. The ship should be in drydock by now, but should have been done much sooner. There were plenty of water leaks, a shattered window in the buffet. It is long overdue for maintenance. There were a lot of people / staff getting COVID. The Cruse Director, Steve, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mostly smooth sailing on Grand Princess to Hawaii April 4th-19th 2022

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
brucej97223
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise as it's been a "bucket list" cruise for us for a while, but mostly because back in November we were very concerned that our two week Caribbean cruise would be canceled, so we cancelled it proactively and booked the 15 day Hawaii cruise. We had previously sailed on Grand in December for a 10 day Mexico cruise and really enjoyed it. The trip across the ocean from LA to Hilo ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

This will be my last Princess cruise.

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
mabel7733
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There arent too many positive things I can say about this cruise. The ship was kept uncomfortably cold the whole trip, the food was mediocre at best, entertainment was only fair, staff was pleasant but overworked, and the ship had numerous problems, including toilets either not flushing or overflowing. The food at the buffet was not hot at any meal. We ate breakfast and lunch there everyday, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Hawaii & Covid

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Mary Lou L
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

HAWAII!!!! Beautiful. Everything I imagined and more. San Francisco was just as the media describes. Although we arrived a day early and our hotel was in a great location on Nob Hill, we decided to not go out. Embarkation was confusing. It started late and there was a very long line that we waited in for over two hours. The ship did not get underway until after 7 (instead of 4) and there ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Missed Hawaii because of positive test

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
wrred31036
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for DW's birthday. We'd been to Hawaii before, but this would be a great second half of a B2B. I tested positive on test day before turn around and DW tested positive the next day (her birthday). We went to isolation for 11/10 days and thus missed all of Hawaii except what we could see from our balcony. That wasn't much since most of the ports were working ports and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

First time cruisers

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Mortalgroove
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We had been trying to go on this cruise since April 2020 and were so excited to be finally going to celebrate our 25th (now 27th) anniversary. Our mini suite was spacious and our room steward was very nice and attentive. We did a vow renewal which was extremely special. We aren’t ones who need to always be doing something and spent a fair amount of time just relaxing/reading in our room or one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a cruise

Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews to Hawaii on Other Cruise Ships
Holland America Line Noordam Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Hawaii
Holland America Line Noordam Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Hawaii
Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Infinity Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Hawaii
Holland America Line Zaandam Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Hawaii
Holland America Line Westerdam Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Hawaii
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Spirit Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Hawaii
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.