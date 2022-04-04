NCL doesn’t disclose that more than half of the specialty dining venues are closed. Also only bars mid-ship around the pool are open. Various gelato, coffee bars, and snack areas are closed. Shore excursions are less than what is on the website. If you want the entertainment and variety of food venues, this is NOT the cruise for you. Clientele was 80% over 60 and clearly there for the buffet. ...
In my opinion there is no better way to see 4 Hawaiian islands than by taking the Pride of America. This cruise was the 4th sailing of this cruise since NCL started up again. Overall we thought every part of the cruise was very good. Check in was all of 10 minutes and we were on board. We were very pleased to get a balcony upgrade - this was our first hint that the cruise was sailing at less than ...
This review is about our return to cruising and our experience on this 4th cruise week since the Covid shutdown 2 years ago. We cruised Norwegian 2/20 just before shutdown, so having returned this morning 5/7/22 from Norwegian's Pride of America (Hawaiian) cruise and cruisetour. Here's what we experienced and we will refer to this post-Covid experience onboard and not life about the ship itself. ...
This was the second Hawaiian cruise after the pandemic shut down and there are some growing pains. The ship was at 40% capacity, about 1100 passengers, and only 40% staff. Only one MDR was open for dinner only. Buffet of course. Cadillac diner for 24/7 snacks, which my family didn't really think was that great. And only Cagney's and Jefferson's Bistro were available for specialty dining. Because ...
Thought it might be better for our age 65. It was so boring and everyone on the cruise was asleep between 7-9 pm. Activities were designed for people in a nursing home. Food was terrible and two meals had hair in them. Laundry service ruined my pants and under garments Entertainment was bad and had the same shows often. Excursions were canceled and we were not notified until the moment we ...
We waited almost 3 years to go on our honeymoon and it was worth the wait!
They were running at just over 50% capacity and sure, some of the restaurants weren't open, but they notified all the passengers in advance and even compensated us with extra onboard credit to make up for it.
The only real disappointment was the Sushi Bar wasn't open.
We had a penthouse suite that was enormous! ...
As a Platinum Member with NCL, this is the second time I have taken the Pride of America cruise. I have also been dedicated to NCL and prefer to cruise with them based on their customer service. The Pride of America had been docked for two years due to Covid. April 9th was the the first sailing since then. We have always stayed in top of the line suites (Owners Suite, Three Bedroom Garden ...
I have plenty to say here, mostly negative, but... in all fairness... there were positives to note:
PROS
Embarkation process was very simple
Using the Medallion for room access and purchases was very easy
Outstanding nature presentations
Excellent musical entertainment, comedians
The ship band/orchestra is REALLY good
Alfredo's Pizzeria (complimentary) produces consistently ...
We chose this itinerary for the seadays involved in getting to and from HI. We'd also had nice experiences with Princess pre-pandemic so we opted for them again.
While we were in lockdown, Princess spent two years developing an onboard network tool called Medallion. It's a device, the medallion they issue you on boarding to wear on your person, and it's a network for interfacing with ...
This was my retirement cruise. I alerted Princess and added the milestone in the Medallion app, but nothing was done to acknowledge.
The ship should be in drydock by now, but should have been done much sooner. There were plenty of water leaks, a shattered window in the buffet. It is long overdue for maintenance.
There were a lot of people / staff getting COVID. The Cruse Director, Steve, ...