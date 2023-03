Review for Havila Capella to Norwegian Fjords

Havila Cruise - 8 March - 20 March 2023 12 Day North and South (Round Voyage) Cruise SUMMARY Would we recommend this cruise company - YES Would we recommend this cruise - YES Were the cabins comfortable - YES Was the food good? - Generally, YES Were the staff helpful - YES Were the excursions, we went on, good - YES Details We sailed on the Havila Capella which is a ...