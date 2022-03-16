Review for Hanseatic Inspiration to Canary Islands

We landed at Tenerife South airport and were driven north to La Laguna the old capital. March weather was damp and windy! We required a PCR test before boarding at Santa Cruz but due to our taxi drop at the gangway and very swift embarcation we later turned ourselves in as tested and non febrile. The ships voyages had recently been changed and this first of 3 in the Canary islands well ...