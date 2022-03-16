BACKGROUND: This was my first post-Covid trip on Hapag Lloyd's small luxury ship the MS Europa. I had sailed on her several times pre-Covid (last time was September 2019) and had very much enjoyed the seamless service and excellent food (both international and German).
The main reason for my booking this particular trip (booked almost three years ago), was for the annual classical music Ocean ...
We landed at Tenerife South airport and were driven north to La Laguna the old capital.
March weather was damp and windy! We required a PCR test before boarding at Santa Cruz but due to our taxi drop at the gangway and very swift embarcation we later turned ourselves in as tested and non febrile.
The ships voyages had recently been changed and this first of 3 in the Canary islands well ...