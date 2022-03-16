  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hapag-Lloyd Tenerife Cruise Reviews

After you Captain, off the stern sports deck, into the wild Atlantic!
Captain/cocktail maker!
Caviar night
Lido buffet
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Hapag-Lloyd Tenerife Cruise Reviews

Beautiful luxury ship, excellent food, great ports; best to know some German; AC underpowered

Review for Europa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

BACKGROUND: This was my first post-Covid trip on Hapag Lloyd's small luxury ship the MS Europa. I had sailed on her several times pre-Covid (last time was September 2019) and had very much enjoyed the seamless service and excellent food (both international and German). The main reason for my booking this particular trip (booked almost three years ago), was for the annual classical music Ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

More regular cruise than Expedition.

Review for Hanseatic Inspiration to Canary Islands

User Avatar
f2s
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We landed at Tenerife South airport and were driven north to La Laguna the old capital. March weather was damp and windy! We required a PCR test before boarding at Santa Cruz but due to our taxi drop at the gangway and very swift embarcation we later turned ourselves in as tested and non febrile. The ships voyages had recently been changed and this first of 3 in the Canary islands well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Tenerife
SeaDream Yacht Club Tenerife Cruise Reviews
SeaDream Yacht Club Tenerife Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Tenerife Cruise Reviews
AIDA Tenerife Cruise Reviews
Silversea Cruises Tenerife Cruise Reviews
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Tenerife Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.