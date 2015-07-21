  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hapag-Lloyd Europe Cruise Reviews

After you Captain, off the stern sports deck, into the wild Atlantic!
Captain/cocktail maker!
Caviar night
Lido buffet
Beautiful luxury ship, excellent food, great ports; best to know some German; AC underpowered

Review for Europa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

BACKGROUND: This was my first post-Covid trip on Hapag Lloyd's small luxury ship the MS Europa. I had sailed on her several times pre-Covid (last time was September 2019) and had very much enjoyed the seamless service and excellent food (both international and German). The main reason for my booking this particular trip (booked almost three years ago), was for the annual classical music Ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Beautiful, Relaxing Experience

Review for Europa 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Swaraelia
2-5 Cruises • Age Under 20

The Europa 2-even the name exudes luxury, style, and quite a Eurocentric flair to life that I have come to learn and love on my eight night sailing to the beautiful Mediterranean. The cost-incredibly expensive, but the experience-unmatched. PRE-BOARDING DOCUMENTS The catalogues and call-back service was phenomenal, as well as the website being easy to navigate, although at times a bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Beautiful Scenery, Luxurious Ship

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Swaraelia
10+ Cruises • Age Under 20

I first read about Europa in Berlitz's 2017 guide, fantastic, by the way, in case you're looking for in-depth research about individual ships not on CruiseCritic. I am an American who went on this amazing ship for just over a week, albeit that it was quite difficult not knowing any German prior, but I felt interacting with fellow passengers who spoke at least some English or Chinese (which I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Stunning ship, worth the premium. Germans know how to have fun!

Review for Europa 2 to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ovener
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I’m putting up this review almost 11 months after our first cruise on Europa 2, as I noticed recent reviews are sparse. In part, that’s probably because the ship gets booked up so far ahead by the German market that very few non-Germans manage to get cabins. Since our Venice to Mallorca cruise on Europa 2, we’ve done another one on Seabourn Odyssey and one on Crystal Serenity, both good but which ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Fantastic NICE-BILBAO luxury classical music cruise, outstanding food, service!

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

SHORT VERSION: I greatly enjoyed the outstanding food, service, and classical music on this luxury small ship cruise and plan to return soon. Details: I am an American who did this two-week luxury small ship cruise solo from Nice to Bilbao. I chose it primarily for the intimate classical music experience it offered with its Ocean Sun Festival. To compare, I have done various other mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Fantastic stressless service, 5-star food, spacious luxury, classical music!

Review for Europa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first cruise with Hapag-Lloyd’s “most beautiful yacht in the world,” the MS Europa, 13 nights, Lisbon to Nice. I had previously cruised with my husband on the more modern, and advertised as bilingual, HL Europa 2 on a Christmas/New Years cruise December 2015 (see my CC review, Cape Town to Cape Town) and had greatly enjoyed that, which led to my interest in the Europa. I am comparing ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Peaceful; no hectic environment with unsurpassed quality service and meals

Review for Europa 2 to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
FCBBHKG
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The quality of Hapag Lloyd is exceptional since the booking process. Highly motivated staff from reservations to boarding and deboarding deserve a specific applause! Onboard staff are more than friendly and meticulously trained, they are very professional, yet warm in attitude. I will not mention staff in particular, because starting with the Capitain - honorable mention to the quality ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Traveled with children

It felt like coming home!

Review for Europa 2 to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
English Voyager
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Other reviews on the Europa 2 provide a detailed description of the ship's amenities. My previous cruise on the Europa 2 was in July 2014, with embarkation in Southampton, and cruising through Portugal, and Spain. This year I had combined a 7 day cruise from Athens to Istanbul, with a 12 day cruise from Istanbul to Athens which called at Turkish Ports, and different Greek Islands. Prior to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Like a Boutique Hotel in Dubai on the Water

Review for Europa 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jens Spengler
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

What a beautiful ship that is! Due to the fact that it is new the outside of the 225 metres ship is off course top notch - once entered things are even more impressive. The Lobby is comparable with a Dubai 5 Star Suite Hotel and the glas-elevators going from deck 4 to 10 are stunning. You are actually not really feeling like you are on a ship at all the first minutes. They do have a max of 500 ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Amazing

Review for Europa 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
davynchi
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Best ship ever! Stunning, amazing, there are no words to describe the infrastructure. It is clear that it concerns a German cruise line, but that is also the Unique selling point of this product. Food, service, ports, it was all just perfect. The WOW-effect is in all the details. Kids for free, welcome packages for the kids. For the baby we just ordered in advance all pampers, milk ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2015

Traveled with children

Europe Cruise Reviews for Hapag-Lloyd Ships
Europa Europe Cruise Reviews
Europa 2 Europe Cruise Reviews
