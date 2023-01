Review for AmaDara to Vietnam River

This was our second cruise with Ama Waterways (after an amazing Danube experience) and we weren't sure if they could maintain the standard. Not only did they meet, but they far exceeded all our expectations. We had booked airport transfers, the pre and post cruise portions along with the 7 day "Riches of the Mekong". If you don't take advantage of the land portions, you're missing out. We felt ...