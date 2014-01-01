  • Newsletter
Hanoi to Asia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Hanoi to Asia Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship with excellent staff but inferior ports of call

Review for MS Ocean Odyssey to Asia

User Avatar
jblackhilton49
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The brochure from the tour operator made this sound like a very nice cruise with some interesting ports of all. Unfortunately, several ports of call were very uninspiring and required extensive bus rides to the actual port of call such as Hue and Phnom Penh. A few other ports were not worth the time to visit with very little to see and do such as Koh Samui, Thailand and Kuantan, Malaysia. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Viking Tonle: Mekong River downstream

Review for Viking Emerald to Asia

User Avatar
Mekonger
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Preface: I am a 'hard marker' and very critical where I think the tour operator could be better. Having said, I have absolutely ***NO*** substantive criticisms to make after our 2 week tour, starting in Hanoi. Our guide met us at Hanoi airport late at night (having met other straggling incomers during the day) and this set a precedent for individual and collective caring under his shepherding for ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2014

