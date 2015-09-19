Firstly our cruise was sold as an 18 night cruise from Hamburg but technically it wasn't. It was 2 night from Hamburg to Southampton, then a 14 night cruise, then a return cruise fron Southampton to Hamburg. This makes a difference as when we took the shuttle from the ship into Southampton we then got stuck in a queue trying to get back on the ship with embarking passengers. On our return to ...
The most despicable and dishonest cruise line that we've ever experienced after sailed about 60+ cruises with other lines. It was our every first cruise trip with Costa and for sure, it would be the last and only one!
-Lido cafeteria food is like hospital food with limited varieties. Free coffee & hot water are ONLY available for Breakfast & afternoon tea time between 4pm-530pm.
-Long ...
Extremely dissatisfied!
In our journey from Hamburg to Barcelona, nobody has yet replied to the three emails from the ship's reception, who obviously don't care how guests feel!
The ship has been under refurbishment since departure and everywhere is dusty and very noisy. In addition the ship charges you for things you have either already paid for (excursions) or used.
You pay for your ...
As this is a brand new ship i wanted to try this ship out and see if msc is for me?
I booked it through an american agent so got free bottled water in dining room. Tap water is free on every other ships except costa and msc.
Pre cruise.
As i was just off another cruise i only had a short time to get home and leave to catch flight from stansted airport. There was a suicide at liverpool ...
We have previously sailed exclusively with NCL and 1 time with Royal Caribbean. This was our first experience with MSC Cruises and we were pleasantly surprised with our experience onboard. We chose this itinerary because it was the ship's inaugural cruise and the stops were all new locations for us - Hamburg, Southampton, Lisbon, Barcelona, Marseille.
After reading many reviews here on Cruise ...
This was my first cruise on MSC and I should have paid better attention to the reviews. There were so many things wrong, the list is long:
1. Food. I was on the ship for 15 days and the same cold breakfast buffet was offered everyday. There is no service in the buffet unless you pay for items from the buffet bar.
2. Be prepared to add the cost of water, tea or coffee in the main dining ...
We have been on over 50 cruises and this was the worst cruise and cruise line ever. The cruise was from Hamburg Germany to Genoa Italy with stops in Spain Gibraltar UK France and Italy. The only good thing was the itinerary. It started off with the most disorganized boarding I have ever seen. It took over 2 1/2 hours. And then I found out that my credit card wasn't even registered. When you board ...
Whew!!! That sucked. We've been on 42 cruises and this is the bottom of the list. Never again. We'll start with the positives. Our cabin steward, Kadam, was excellent, he was always there with a smile and a pleasant greeting. One attendant at the Marketplace buffet, Laxman Singh Kanyal from India was very pleasant and went out of his way to help us.. We had o make reservations for the shows, ...
The good
* getting on the ship - fast and easy.
The bad
* service onboard was terrible - had to wave down staff to get their attention
* the food was below average
* most of the staff could not speak english - bar staff, restaurant staff, etc.Made it very difficult to communicate a drink or food order
* the entertainment was bad
* many, many hard sell tactics to get you to buy ...
It was our first cruise with MSC. We've worked on cruises for quire a few years as entertainers and have also done over 30 cruises in a passenger/tourist capacity, with lots of different cruise companies, from luxury and impressive Azamara to basic, but very enjoyable Pullman Tours.
THE GOOD:
I have to admit that the ship is gorgeous and spotless, our Balcony Cabin on Deck 11 (Flauto) was ...