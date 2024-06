Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

We have always said that we love the crossings and love the QM2. Indeed we have crossed the Atlantic about 13 times on the QM2. But the serious issues with this crossing make us wonder if we are making a poor choice and whether we will ever return. We did love the Chart Room and spent many hours there listening to delightful music and receiving excellent service. But hours spent in one bar ...