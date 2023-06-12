Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Euribia

Sailed from Hamburg in the Yacht Club. Check in a breeze, was met at the tent outside in front of the terminal, our bags were taken, a butler took us to check in, no waiting. Took approx 30 mins from the tent to being served a drink in the YC lounge. our cabin was ready 1 hour later at 11.15 am. Our cabin was very spacious and well set out, with much more storage than you will ever need. ...