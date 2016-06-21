  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Hamburg to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
20 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 20 Hamburg to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Lots of Problems; Will We be Back?

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have always said that we love the crossings and love the QM2. Indeed we have crossed the Atlantic about 13 times on the QM2. But the serious issues with this crossing make us wonder if we are making a poor choice and whether we will ever return. We did love the Chart Room and spent many hours there listening to delightful music and receiving excellent service. But hours spent in one bar ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Great cruise. Different experience comparing to most of cruise lines.

Review for AIDAperla to Transatlantic

User Avatar
OlegR
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I had experience on Costa and NCL before this cruise. So, I was comparing with that lines. We decided to choose Aida this time as we wanted to experience German style cruising and found a good price for transatlantic cruise with return flight to Germany. Also, I liked itinerary with stops at: Hamburg, Southampton, La Coruna, Lisbon, Tenerife and several Carribean islands. Before the cruise, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Extremely dissatisfied!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
guayames
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third Queen Mary 2 cruise and our 145 total cruise. After our first QM2 crossing my wife and I were determined not to repeat using it. However wanted to go for 6 weeks to Germany and Cnard was th3 only one taken us to Germany and back to New York with 6 weeks in Europe. We took the QM2 to Hamburg in September, again with reservations. Well, what a surprise, the staff, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview

QM2 Excellent - Except Food in MDR and Buffet

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ABoatNerd
10+ Cruises

Our trip started in Hamburg, Germany on June 21, 2019, stopped in Southampton for the day on June 24 and onwards to New York arriving June 30. The trip had 2 very different vibes: The Hamburg to Southampton segment had many more families with "free range kids", noise, heavy patronage of the buffet, garbage on the floors, noise at night, kids running and knocking on doors, kids running free ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

A Classic Crossing on a Classic Oceanliner

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
The-Inside-Cabin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time on our recent voyage on the Queen Mary 2. For a more detailed daily description please see the Cunard Forum for our daily reports titled “Join Pete and Judy on their FIRST crossing on the Queen Mary 2”. We are experienced travelers and cruisers in our 60’s with most of our cruise time on Holland America and Princess, with a few cruises on Celebrity, NCL, RCI and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Oceanview

QM2 finished nice refurbishment, but boarding at new Steinwerder terminal awful.

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
wilburu
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The QM2 has just finished a 25 day refurbishing in Hamburg dry dock . The QM2 now has 30 suites added on the top deck. There are also 15 more cabins (I believe geared for solo cruisers. 6 on deck two where the passenger photo gallery used to be. And 9 where the back half of the casino had been. I was surprised to see that the port terminal facility had been moved from Haven City (near ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Offering Transatlantic Crossings Throughout the Year

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Pappaleadfoot
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Chose this cruise because they cancelled the earlier Victoria sailing and we wanted to cruise back to the states just having completed a Costa cruise. We were celebrating our 60th Anniversary/and 80th birthdays. Because there was a lapse in time between Costa and joining QM2 we drove to Italy and "killed time" there before joining the Hamburg departure. QM2 had just completed being remastered ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with disabled person

Pretty Re-Mastered Ocean Liner with Issues

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the post-remastering cruise for the QM2, boarding in Hamburg immediately after the dry dock. We love the QM2 and love the experience of transatlantic crossings. This was our 20th cruise and our 6th time on Cunard. Re-Mastered Ocean Liner: The re-mastering was largely a success. The cabins have a more modern and subdued color scheme. New carpets throughout the ship, most with ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Reborn Queen sparkles – but has some teething pains

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
BlueRiband
10+ Cruises

Conventional cruising wisdom recommends avoiding any sailing right after a major refit for good reasons: work is still ongoing and the crew members have been off their service routines for a few weeks. These issues were evident on the first post-refit transatlantic sailing on QM2 Hamburg – Southampton – New York. But these “teething pains” will be worked out and overall Cunard has made huge ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Motley Mix Of The Ecstatic And The Unexpected

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
DoraBenley
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Motley Mix Of The Ecstatic And The Unexpected: This was Queen Mary 2’s and Cunard’s big cruise of 2015, it’s 175th anniversary cruise. We embarked at Hamburg and sailed to New York. But the 175th anniversary cruise was technically supposed to start at the first port of call after Southampton, Liverpool, and continue first to Halifax, Nova Scotia and then to Boston before finally ending up in ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Hamburg to Transatlantic
