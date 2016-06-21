Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

This was our third Queen Mary 2 cruise and our 145 total cruise. After our first QM2 crossing my wife and I were determined not to repeat using it. However wanted to go for 6 weeks to Germany and Cnard was th3 only one taken us to Germany and back to New York with 6 weeks in Europe. We took the QM2 to Hamburg in September, again with reservations. Well, what a surprise, the staff, the ...