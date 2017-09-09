  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hamburg to Spain Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
11 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11 Hamburg to Spain Cruise Reviews

Long time cruisers, 1st time with MSC - wonderful

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Grandiosa

LiftCruising
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We have previously sailed exclusively with NCL and 1 time with Royal Caribbean. This was our first experience with MSC Cruises and we were pleasantly surprised with our experience onboard. We chose this itinerary because it was the ship's inaugural cruise and the stops were all new locations for us - Hamburg, Southampton, Lisbon, Barcelona, Marseille. After reading many reviews here on Cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Suite

Traveled with children

Short cruise

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Grandiosa

seabourndt
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

As this is a brand new ship i wanted to try this ship out and see if msc is for me? I booked it through an american agent so got free bottled water in dining room. Tap water is free on every other ships except costa and msc. Pre cruise. As i was just off another cruise i only had a short time to get home and leave to catch flight from stansted airport. There was a suicide at liverpool ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Great cruise. Different experience comparing to most of cruise lines.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on AIDAperla

OlegR
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I had experience on Costa and NCL before this cruise. So, I was comparing with that lines. We decided to choose Aida this time as we wanted to experience German style cruising and found a good price for transatlantic cruise with return flight to Germany. Also, I liked itinerary with stops at: Hamburg, Southampton, La Coruna, Lisbon, Tenerife and several Carribean islands. Before the cruise, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Worst cruise ever

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

cammac1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have been on over 50 cruises and this was the worst cruise and cruise line ever. The cruise was from Hamburg Germany to Genoa Italy with stops in Spain Gibraltar UK France and Italy. The only good thing was the itinerary. It started off with the most disorganized boarding I have ever seen. It took over 2 1/2 hours. And then I found out that my credit card wasn't even registered. When you board ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Is MSC new at this

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

akbear49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Whew!!! That sucked. We've been on 42 cruises and this is the bottom of the list. Never again. We'll start with the positives. Our cabin steward, Kadam, was excellent, he was always there with a smile and a pleasant greeting. One attendant at the Marketplace buffet, Laxman Singh Kanyal from India was very pleasant and went out of his way to help us.. We had o make reservations for the shows, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

The MSC Magnifica is simply MAGNIFICA!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Magnifica

geta911
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

English friends chose the line and the cruise although after reading the reviews (prior to the cruise), I'm not sure why. Now that the cruise is over, I'm really, really happy that they chose MSC and the Magnifica! Our cruise was the 12 day from Southampton to Le Havre, France then on to Spain and then back to France and on to the Netherlands and Germany. Let's start with the embarkation and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Be warned - terrible cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Magnifica

dicap99
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The good * getting on the ship - fast and easy. The bad * service onboard was terrible - had to wave down staff to get their attention * the food was below average * most of the staff could not speak english - bar staff, restaurant staff, etc.Made it very difficult to communicate a drink or food order * the entertainment was bad * many, many hard sell tactics to get you to buy ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

The food was delightful and so consistent in every restaurant the whole cruise.

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Wind

jmjessee
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were interested in the ports of this cruise since this was an area we had not seen before. We have been on at least 5 other cruise lines and found the food to be superior to any we have experienced. We were impressed that the food was so consistently good at all the restaurant locations as well as the cabin service. The chef is a master and the wide vaiety of choices as well as the preparation ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent crew

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Wind

frog more
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

A different cruise, working along the coast from Hamburg to Lisbon. Even with two weeks, our time in each port was not enough—except in Antwerp and Bordeaux, where we had two days. The food was first class. However, with a cruise like this I would have offered more menu items typical of the region being visited at each port. For example, the three ports along the Spanish coast have many ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Midship Veranda Suite

The Good and the Bad

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

agsigns
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was our first cruise with MSC. We've worked on cruises for quire a few years as entertainers and have also done over 30 cruises in a passenger/tourist capacity, with lots of different cruise companies, from luxury and impressive Azamara to basic, but very enjoyable Pullman Tours. THE GOOD: I have to admit that the ship is gorgeous and spotless, our Balcony Cabin on Deck 11 (Flauto) was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Hamburg to Spain
Hamburg to Spain AIDAperla Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.