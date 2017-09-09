We have previously sailed exclusively with NCL and 1 time with Royal Caribbean. This was our first experience with MSC Cruises and we were pleasantly surprised with our experience onboard. We chose this itinerary because it was the ship's inaugural cruise and the stops were all new locations for us - Hamburg, Southampton, Lisbon, Barcelona, Marseille.
After reading many reviews here on Cruise ...
As this is a brand new ship i wanted to try this ship out and see if msc is for me?
I booked it through an american agent so got free bottled water in dining room. Tap water is free on every other ships except costa and msc.
Pre cruise.
As i was just off another cruise i only had a short time to get home and leave to catch flight from stansted airport. There was a suicide at liverpool ...
I had experience on Costa and NCL before this cruise. So, I was comparing with that lines. We decided to choose Aida this time as we wanted to experience German style cruising and found a good price for transatlantic cruise with return flight to Germany. Also, I liked itinerary with stops at: Hamburg, Southampton, La Coruna, Lisbon, Tenerife and several Carribean islands.
Before the cruise, ...
We have been on over 50 cruises and this was the worst cruise and cruise line ever. The cruise was from Hamburg Germany to Genoa Italy with stops in Spain Gibraltar UK France and Italy. The only good thing was the itinerary. It started off with the most disorganized boarding I have ever seen. It took over 2 1/2 hours. And then I found out that my credit card wasn't even registered. When you board ...
Whew!!! That sucked. We've been on 42 cruises and this is the bottom of the list. Never again. We'll start with the positives. Our cabin steward, Kadam, was excellent, he was always there with a smile and a pleasant greeting. One attendant at the Marketplace buffet, Laxman Singh Kanyal from India was very pleasant and went out of his way to help us.. We had o make reservations for the shows, ...
English friends chose the line and the cruise although after reading the reviews (prior to the cruise), I'm not sure why. Now that the cruise is over, I'm really, really happy that they chose MSC and the Magnifica! Our cruise was the 12 day from Southampton to Le Havre, France then on to Spain and then back to France and on to the Netherlands and Germany.
Let's start with the embarkation and ...
The good
* getting on the ship - fast and easy.
The bad
* service onboard was terrible - had to wave down staff to get their attention
* the food was below average
* most of the staff could not speak english - bar staff, restaurant staff, etc.Made it very difficult to communicate a drink or food order
* the entertainment was bad
* many, many hard sell tactics to get you to buy ...
We were interested in the ports of this cruise since this was an area we had not seen before. We have been on at least 5 other cruise lines and found the food to be superior to any we have experienced. We were impressed that the food was so consistently good at all the restaurant locations as well as the cabin service. The chef is a master and the wide vaiety of choices as well as the preparation ...
A different cruise, working along the coast from Hamburg to Lisbon. Even with two weeks, our time in each port was not enough—except in Antwerp and Bordeaux, where we had two days.
The food was first class. However, with a cruise like this I would have offered more menu items typical of the region being visited at each port. For example, the three ports along the Spanish coast have many ...
It was our first cruise with MSC. We've worked on cruises for quire a few years as entertainers and have also done over 30 cruises in a passenger/tourist capacity, with lots of different cruise companies, from luxury and impressive Azamara to basic, but very enjoyable Pullman Tours.
THE GOOD:
I have to admit that the ship is gorgeous and spotless, our Balcony Cabin on Deck 11 (Flauto) was ...