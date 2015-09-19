Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
19 reviews

1-10 of 19 Hamburg to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

CUNARD IN NAME ONLY

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Cunard Queen Anne

Lochiel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Firstly our cruise was sold as an 18 night cruise from Hamburg but technically it wasn't. It was 2 night from Hamburg to Southampton, then a 14 night cruise, then a return cruise fron Southampton to Hamburg. This makes a difference as when we took the shuttle from the ship into Southampton we then got stuck in a queue trying to get back on the ship with embarking passengers. On our return to ...
Sail Date: December 2024

AVOID COSTA CRUISE AT ANY COST!!!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Costa Favolosa

Cindy_F
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The most despicable and dishonest cruise line that we've ever experienced after sailed about 60+ cruises with other lines. It was our every first cruise trip with Costa and for sure, it would be the last and only one! -Lido cafeteria food is like hospital food with limited varieties. Free coffee & hot water are ONLY available for Breakfast & afternoon tea time between 4pm-530pm. -Long ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Disappointment!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Costa Favolosa

Nedelcheva
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Extremely dissatisfied! In our journey from Hamburg to Barcelona, nobody has yet replied to the three emails from the ship's reception, who obviously don't care how guests feel! The ship has been under refurbishment since departure and everywhere is dusty and very noisy. In addition the ship charges you for things you have either already paid for (excursions) or used. You pay for your ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Short cruise

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Grandiosa

seabourndt
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

As this is a brand new ship i wanted to try this ship out and see if msc is for me? I booked it through an american agent so got free bottled water in dining room. Tap water is free on every other ships except costa and msc. Pre cruise. As i was just off another cruise i only had a short time to get home and leave to catch flight from stansted airport. There was a suicide at liverpool ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Long time cruisers, 1st time with MSC - wonderful

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Grandiosa

LiftCruising
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have previously sailed exclusively with NCL and 1 time with Royal Caribbean. This was our first experience with MSC Cruises and we were pleasantly surprised with our experience onboard. We chose this itinerary because it was the ship's inaugural cruise and the stops were all new locations for us - Hamburg, Southampton, Lisbon, Barcelona, Marseille. After reading many reviews here on Cruise ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Suite

Traveled with children

Disappointed

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Preziosa

BFPtraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my first cruise on MSC and I should have paid better attention to the reviews. There were so many things wrong, the list is long: 1. Food. I was on the ship for 15 days and the same cold breakfast buffet was offered everyday. There is no service in the buffet unless you pay for items from the buffet bar. 2. Be prepared to add the cost of water, tea or coffee in the main dining ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Worst cruise ever

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

cammac1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have been on over 50 cruises and this was the worst cruise and cruise line ever. The cruise was from Hamburg Germany to Genoa Italy with stops in Spain Gibraltar UK France and Italy. The only good thing was the itinerary. It started off with the most disorganized boarding I have ever seen. It took over 2 1/2 hours. And then I found out that my credit card wasn't even registered. When you board ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Is MSC new at this

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Meraviglia

akbear49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Whew!!! That sucked. We've been on 42 cruises and this is the bottom of the list. Never again. We'll start with the positives. Our cabin steward, Kadam, was excellent, he was always there with a smile and a pleasant greeting. One attendant at the Marketplace buffet, Laxman Singh Kanyal from India was very pleasant and went out of his way to help us.. We had o make reservations for the shows, ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Be warned - terrible cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on MSC Magnifica

dicap99
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The good * getting on the ship - fast and easy. The bad * service onboard was terrible - had to wave down staff to get their attention * the food was below average * most of the staff could not speak english - bar staff, restaurant staff, etc.Made it very difficult to communicate a drink or food order * the entertainment was bad * many, many hard sell tactics to get you to buy ...
Sail Date: April 2018

The Good and the Bad

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

agsigns
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was our first cruise with MSC. We've worked on cruises for quire a few years as entertainers and have also done over 30 cruises in a passenger/tourist capacity, with lots of different cruise companies, from luxury and impressive Azamara to basic, but very enjoyable Pullman Tours. THE GOOD: I have to admit that the ship is gorgeous and spotless, our Balcony Cabin on Deck 11 (Flauto) was ...
Sail Date: September 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

