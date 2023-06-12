Extremley overly busy, at bars and buffet you could barely get a table.
We booked it over the new year to have a special new year celebration, but the 31st December was not really made special by any special events, dinner, show, it just seemed like a regular day.
We cruised many times with different cruise lines, and in June 2023 we cruised on Orchestra, and feel like the standard has ...
Staff were great especially main dinning room, food came out cold or just lukewarm warm . Room was okay size as was inside, just booked this to surprise family who were also on it
Cabin steward was really friendly and nothing was too much trouble.
Wouldn't sail with MSC again.
Embarking and disembarking was really good.
Didn't realise people were disembarking and embarking at each ...
The most despicable and dishonest cruise line that we've ever experienced after sailed about 60+ cruises with other lines. It was our every first cruise trip with Costa and for sure, it would be the last and only one!
-Lido cafeteria food is like hospital food with limited varieties. Free coffee & hot water are ONLY available for Breakfast & afternoon tea time between 4pm-530pm.
-Long ...
Extremely dissatisfied!
In our journey from Hamburg to Barcelona, nobody has yet replied to the three emails from the ship's reception, who obviously don't care how guests feel!
The ship has been under refurbishment since departure and everywhere is dusty and very noisy. In addition the ship charges you for things you have either already paid for (excursions) or used.
You pay for your ...
Not a fan of big ships but chose this cruise for the itinerary. Thought with the port visits we could deal with the number of passengers. Ship is very nice and kept clean. What it suffers from is lack of staff serving in lounge areas for ordering drinks and receiving them. Long delays! Also being able to find a seat was also an issue - especially on sea days. Due to a storm in the English Channel ...
Sailed from Hamburg in the Yacht Club.
Check in a breeze, was met at the tent outside in front of the terminal, our bags were taken, a butler took us to check in, no waiting. Took approx 30 mins from the tent to being served a drink in the YC lounge.
our cabin was ready 1 hour later at 11.15 am. Our cabin was very spacious and well set out, with much more storage than you will ever need. ...
Choose for the price and ports, but what a mistake. I'm sure you have read about the terrible food, but that just doesn't do it justice. All meat is served cold and raw, including bacon and hot dogs. Dinner always includes a (venomous) Cuttlefish and Squid salad (?) or some kind of (hopefully worm) under prepared fish, that I was was to scared to order.
The staff is friendly and attentive and ...
We did a dozen of cruises on almost all mainstream cruise lines, but this was our first one on MSC. Having sailed with Costa though we knew a bit what to expect. We did the cruise with friends who where first time cruisers. I chose the Euribia on this 6 day Hamburg to Southampton cruise for a couple of reasons. First of all the opportunity to try a big ship. We have only been on smaller ships and ...
With very high expectations I joined the Explora I in Hamburg for a 12 days cruise to Glasgow. After the usual embarkation paperwork was done , I was able to go on board however contrarely to most " luxury ships " there were no single assistants to carry the hand luggage on board and the way to the gangway at the Altona terminal is rather steep.
For a " luxury" ship Explora I is quite a big ...
Oceania markets itself as a luxury brand, but did not meet my expectations.
Service: This is such an important part of trying to distinguish oneself from other cruise lines. Service felt unorganized, as if this is the first week on the job for many workers. Staff in the Terrace Cafe buffet needs to be trained what they are serving. I needed to cancel the reservation at Jacques (due to ...