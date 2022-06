Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

We landed in Paris and explored Paris before departing for the actual cruise. Cabins on the ship are nicely set up. Dining on board is always a nice experience and offers a nice variety of local and other delicacies to suit any taste. Many on board entertainers brought on to provide enjoyment along the route. There were a few places where the ship had to lower the top so we were not able to sit ...