Hamburg to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 34 Hamburg to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Oceania sinks to new lows

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Marina

Debarrow
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Currently on board Marina on second leg of two from Amsterdam to London-19 days. This is 4th cruise with Oceania and first post Covid. Very sad to report, in my opinion, the Oceania of the pass is no longer a float. We have experienced almost across the board changes in service, food quality and selection and poor attitudes. Transfers from the hotel in Amsterdam was simply chaotic to ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Disappointing

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on MSC Preziosa

andrewjb1
10+ Cruises • Age 110s

We took a 3 night mini cruise which sailed from Hamburg, stooping in Le Havre, France and ending in Southampton. I have cruised with MSC previously so pretty much knew what to expect, whilst I would sail with MSC again, the things I don’t like about MSC were far more apparent this time. Embarkation with pretty easy, they have changed the process slightly; in the main terminal building they ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Not what we expected

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on MSC Preziosa

Laurabrij
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

To start at the beginning embarkation took over 3 hours, 2 sat in the waiting area and an over an hour queuing, the luggage got to the room before us! Muster drill was chaotic, people stood chatting and not everybody attended so it had to be repeated for them. Main dining room menus were very mixed and not appetising, presentation was very lacking (fruit platter was 4 chunks of fruit with ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Beautiful and well maintained.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

fasterflier
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I always wanted to cross the Atlantic on a real ocean vessel, which is the QM2. The ship met all of my expectations and then some. We were lucky enough to have the National Symphony onboard who entertained the guests with a wonderful program that included passengers in the chorale. The paintings of Cunard's ships past and present are all over the walls. History adorns the QM2 (in addition) ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Fun cruise if you remember to be laid back

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

e_albanese1025
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our families 8th cruise and I don't typically leave reviews but I had seen such poor reviews for this particular ship I felt that I should leave my feedback. We chose the Magnifica mostly because of the itinerary (embark Southampton, Le Havre, Brugges, Amsterdam, Hamburg) and the long amount of time it stays in port. We are Americans so we flew from NY into London a few days early so we ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

The Poor Reviews Of MSC Are SPOT ON

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on MSC Magnifica

pcerami
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The common themes across many MSC reviews couldn't be more accurate. We sailed the Magnifica in September 2018 on the North Sea visiting England, Scotland, Germany, France and Amsterdam. The common themes that are absolutely true - the European crowd (vast majority of passengers) is generally rude, loud and obnoxious. The food, especially on the buffet, varies between bland and tasteless and ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Iceland, Norway, Scotland, Faroe Islands, Shetland Islands

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Norwegian Jade

rcheese4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We liked the destinations as well as the fact that the ship was not super big. The early booking perks were also a plus - free drink package and $50 credit per shore excursion in each port. We had been on the ship before and were very satisfied with our prior experience. We choose our cruises mainly for the ports of call and these did not disappoint. We normally do not travel in the summer due ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Worse Cruise Ever - We Jumped Ship

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on MSC Preziosa

colleenhough
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have been on numerous other cruises but the MSC Preziosa was the worst ever. Even though it was supposed to be a new ship, the décor was out-of-date, dark, and tacky looking. The cabin was dirty and there was some trash under the bed from previous guests. We had to request the cabin be properly cleaned. The ship seemed overcrowded. There was no where you could go without having to weave ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great trip

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on AIDAprima

johnrei
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

met up with my brother who lives in Hamburg I came from Canada for a two week break nice ship enjoyed a great cabin on the 16 deck ,great housekeeping ,superior culinary staff, great chefs buffet food and or French service available food was extremely good ,fresh at all times from simple 24/7 curry wurst to fancy filet tenderloin ,great restaurant selection wonderful mostly Filipino staff who ...
Sail Date: September 2017

Poor oraganization

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on MSC Preziosa

josemmsa
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I’m publishing this review four months after it ended, because of lack of time to write it. Still I think I have relevant experiences that could be useful for future cruisers. I boarded this ship in mid August in Hamburg, with my girlfriend and our 8 years old daughter. It took us to Iceland and Scotland. Embarkation/Disembarkation I cannot really say much about embarkation. Before the ...
Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Hamburg to the British Isles & Western Europe
Hamburg to the British Isles & Western Europe Queen Elizabeth Cruise Reviews
