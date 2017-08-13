Currently on board Marina on second leg of two from Amsterdam to London-19 days.
This is 4th cruise with Oceania and first post Covid.
Very sad to report, in my opinion, the Oceania of the pass is no longer a float.
We have experienced almost across the board changes in service, food quality and selection and poor attitudes.
Transfers from the hotel in Amsterdam was simply chaotic to ...
We took a 3 night mini cruise which sailed from Hamburg, stooping in Le Havre, France and ending in Southampton.
I have cruised with MSC previously so pretty much knew what to expect, whilst I would sail with MSC again, the things I don’t like about MSC were far more apparent this time.
Embarkation with pretty easy, they have changed the process slightly; in the main terminal building they ...
To start at the beginning embarkation took over 3 hours, 2 sat in the waiting area and an over an hour queuing, the luggage got to the room before us!
Muster drill was chaotic, people stood chatting and not everybody attended so it had to be repeated for them.
Main dining room menus were very mixed and not appetising, presentation was very lacking (fruit platter was 4 chunks of fruit with ...
I always wanted to cross the Atlantic on a real ocean vessel, which is the QM2. The ship met all of my expectations and then some.
We were lucky enough to have the National Symphony onboard who entertained the guests with a wonderful program that included passengers in the chorale.
The paintings of Cunard's ships past and present are all over the walls. History adorns the QM2 (in addition) ...
This was our families 8th cruise and I don't typically leave reviews but I had seen such poor reviews for this particular ship I felt that I should leave my feedback. We chose the Magnifica mostly because of the itinerary (embark Southampton, Le Havre, Brugges, Amsterdam, Hamburg) and the long amount of time it stays in port. We are Americans so we flew from NY into London a few days early so we ...
The common themes across many MSC reviews couldn't be more accurate. We sailed the Magnifica in September 2018 on the North Sea visiting England, Scotland, Germany, France and Amsterdam.
The common themes that are absolutely true - the European crowd (vast majority of passengers) is generally rude, loud and obnoxious. The food, especially on the buffet, varies between bland and tasteless and ...
We liked the destinations as well as the fact that the ship was not super big. The early booking perks were also a plus - free drink package and $50 credit per shore excursion in each port. We had been on the ship before and were very satisfied with our prior experience. We choose our cruises mainly for the ports of call and these did not disappoint. We normally do not travel in the summer due ...
I have been on numerous other cruises but the MSC Preziosa was the worst ever. Even though it was supposed to be a new ship, the décor was out-of-date, dark, and tacky looking. The cabin was dirty and there was some trash under the bed from previous guests. We had to request the cabin be properly cleaned.
The ship seemed overcrowded. There was no where you could go without having to weave ...
met up with my brother who lives in Hamburg I came from Canada for a two week break
nice ship enjoyed a great cabin on the 16 deck ,great housekeeping ,superior culinary staff, great chefs buffet food and or French service available food was extremely good ,fresh at all times from simple 24/7 curry wurst to fancy filet tenderloin ,great restaurant selection wonderful mostly Filipino staff who ...
I’m publishing this review four months after it ended, because of lack of time to write it. Still I think I have relevant experiences that could be useful for future cruisers. I boarded this ship in mid August in Hamburg, with my girlfriend and our 8 years old daughter. It took us to Iceland and Scotland.
Embarkation/Disembarkation
I cannot really say much about embarkation. Before the ...