I found this cruise line 3 years ago planning for our thirtieth wedding anniversary. Well then Covid hit and our cruise was delayed 2 years. I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced. From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf. We had a lovely cabin with a private balcony that gave us the most stunning views ...
This holiday was booked pre-pandemic for a special birthday in March 2020, so we were slightly cautious about cruising so soon after cruises recommenced in 2021. But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it. Hygiene was of the highest level. We took a Lateral ...