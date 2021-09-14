  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hebridean Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews

We are drinking champagne on the deck of Royal Crown.
Forward view from bathroom window
Balcony
Bathroom
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Hebridean Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jamnut57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I found this cruise line 3 years ago planning for our thirtieth wedding anniversary. Well then Covid hit and our cruise was delayed 2 years. I must say without a doubt the best vacation or cruise I have ever experienced. From the accommodations to the food and staff everything about this cruise is top shelf. We had a lovely cabin with a private balcony that gave us the most stunning views ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A perfect return to cruising

Review for Hebridean Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
CamMag
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This holiday was booked pre-pandemic for a special birthday in March 2020, so we were slightly cautious about cruising so soon after cruises recommenced in 2021. But we had nothing to fear because, as usual, the Hebridean Princess staff took everything in their stride and the cruise was as near to their normal as they could possibly make it. Hygiene was of the highest level. We took a Lateral ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Greenock (Glasgow)
Hurtigruten Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews
Hurtigruten Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews
MSC Cruises Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews
Ponant Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews
Silversea Cruises Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews
The Majestic Line Greenock (Glasgow) Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.