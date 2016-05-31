Review for Marco Polo to Europe - British Isles & Western

Haven't been on a cruise before so thought this mini cruise to Liverpool would be ideal for first time.Went with friends just to see how we would get on.We left from Greenock which was really good no hassles, once on board we were shown to our cabins all though quite small they were very clean and comfortable, only problem was at bedtime as were on a low deck was a little bit noisy. After ...