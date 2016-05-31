  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Greenock (Glasgow) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 6 Greenock (Glasgow) to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

TOTALLY UNDERWHELMING

Review for Glen Etive to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
9stilton
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

TWO SMALL SHIPS, SAME ITINERARY, TOTALLY DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES In short the weather impacted markedly on our cruise and we only sailed from Oban to Tobermory & stopped at Duart Castle (which was closed) on the return of our 3 night cruise. No effort was made to improve the guest experience with safety quoted as the dictating factor. In contrast our fellow passengers on the Glen Massan, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Around Mull, Wildlife Explorer, disappointing - Should have "Weather permitting" in title!

Review for Glen Tarsan to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
geoff.moorhouse
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our chosen cruise was Around Mull, Wildlife Explorer and we had been very much looking forward to this, especially the wildlife. There is much to recommend Majestic Lines - the customer service pre-cruise was excellent and joining the ship all went very smoothly. Accommodation was much as expected. The weather was not great for June, wet and a bit windy. It was my assumption that the boat ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Value for money

Review for Boudicca to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
KPBOB
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of departure from Greenock. Embarkation went smoothly and our luggage was in our cabin before us! We sailed out on the five night cruise up the Scottish coast our itinery was Fort William, Ullapool and Invergorden before sailing back to Greenock. On board the entertainment was excellent with a very talented group of singers and dancers. Food was very good and drinks ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Inside Cabin

Mini Cruise

Review for Marco Polo to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Nancy.hoodless@live.com
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Haven't been on a cruise before so thought this mini cruise to Liverpool would be ideal for first time.Went with friends just to see how we would get on.We left from Greenock which was really good no hassles, once on board we were shown to our cabins all though quite small they were very clean and comfortable, only problem was at bedtime as were on a low deck was a little bit noisy. After ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

French, shiny, not for the vegetarian

Review for Le Boreal to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Proseknitic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This particular cruise was the transportation/living accommodations from an alumni organization trip booked by my husband (whom I love dearly but didn't do much research on what the trip entailed). Instead of a small group, the ship was under charter by Gohagan as the agent for alumni organization consortium travel. This meant 240 in the "small group." The ship itself is clean, neat and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Stateroom

Serene off the beaten path cruising

Review for Silver Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Dan Roby
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for it's itinerary through Scotland, St Kilda, Orkneys, Shetlands though 24 hour daylight cruising in Norway was a fabulous bonus. For me the hikes, the bird life (they set you down right in middle of thousands of puffins and razor bills and guillemots etc. ) the scenery were the highlights. They really make an effort to get you ashore even in difficult weather. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Expedition Suite

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.